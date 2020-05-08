The best Tacklife deals for May 2020 are here.
Tacklife has emerged as an affordable, high-quality alternative to longer-established tool brands, and it’s become very popular with our readers. If you’re sitting at home eyeing potential repair and renovation projects, then now’s the time to do something about it.
Luckily, some of Tacklife’s most popular products are on sale right now, with some discounted significant from their already low prices. Check out our favorite Tacklife tools deals below.
Tacklife 18-Piece Screwdriver Set | $20
Make sure you have the essentials handy! Tacklife’s 18-piece screwdriver set gives you a wide array of simple screwdrivers to meet almost any everyday need.
With both slotted and Phillips screwdrivers of various sizes, this set comes with a handy carrying case to keep everything together. It’s $6 off the list price right now.
Tacklife KP120 Car Jump Starter | $62
Clip the coupon on the page
Save big bucks on Tacklife’s 1200A peak car jump starter, which is knocked down significantly from its $100 list price when you clip the coupon on the Amazon listing.
You never know when you’ll need a jump start, so better safe than sorry—especially when you can get such a huge discount on a well-reviewed model (4.7 stars on Amazon).
Tacklife Sliding Miter Saw | $250
You can do some serious woodworking with this bad boy. Tacklife’s 12-inch, 15-amp compound sliding miter saw has a 40-tooth tungsten carbide-tipped blade, a laser marker and extendable table, and can handle cutting through wood plastic, aluminum alloy, and metal plates.
A tool of this size requires some investment, but right now it’s down more than 50% from its $600 list price, making it an incredible deal. If you’ve been putting off projects that demand a miter saw, now’s the time to jump on it and get them done.
Circular Saw With Metal Handle | $80
Like every versatile tool, this circular saw is all about the interchangeable accessories. It comes with six blades, including ones meant to slice through wood with ease, and ones that tackle soft metal and tile.
With a 5.8-amp copper motor, you’ll never be in doubt you have the juice to finish whatever is on your to-do list.
Cordless Drill Driver Set | $44
Clip the coupon on the page
This cordless drill is portable, and with more than forty bits, it can tackle almost any screw you could throw at it.
Far from a one trick pony, though, this powerful piece of machinery can also be used with multiple accessories to transform it into a power sander or power washer. Just think of it as the extra muscle you wish you had to put behind every task. Clip the coupon on the page to save a couple bucks off of the list price.
Gas Power Washer | $350
For the times when spring cleaning needs to get serious, this power washer works on cars, decks, walls, and almost anything else outdoors you want to create an intense before and after picture out of.
With five different nozzle tips for a perfect spray of water for every project, it has a 3.8 L gas tank and 3 L detergent tank, which means you won’t need to constantly step away from your epic cleaning moment to refill.
Buffer Polisher | $79
It’s time to really see your reflection in every shiny surface in your home (and your deck, and your backyard). With six different speeds, there’s a setting for every buffing job (and you can easily select the perfect one for you with the digital display).
The machine comes with ten sandpaper disks for polishing, as well as sponges for waxing, so you can break it out when you want to get your car up to Pimp My Ride standards, or your latest wood project prepared for staining.
Classic Laser Measure | $37
Those old school yellow tape measures are so 2019 (and they really hurt when they suddenly snap back). This handheld device will get you accurate measurements up to 196 feet.
The package comes with all the accessories you could need, from AAA batteries to a carrying pouch and strap. And even if you’re measuring under the messiest circumstances, you’re covered — it’s dust proof and waterproof.
Electronic Deadbolt Door Lock | $69
Maybe in these uncertain times, you want a little extra security. Or maybe in these “everyone in my house is home all the time” times, you want a little privacy.
Whichever you’re looking for, this electronic deadbolt can offer it with a customizable code. All you need to add this device to the door of your choice is a screwdriver, and it comes equipped with the ability to be opened with your own code or a key.
Classic Mouse Detail Sander | $30
Bookcases, tables, floors, everything in your place is about to get so, so smooth. This sander boasts 1.1 amps of power and promises to buff paint off a variety of services, from metal to plastic.
It comes with a dozen perfectly fitted peel off pieces of sandpaper, and a cord that stretches three meters long.
50-Foot Laser Level | $39
Never hang a picture frame crooked again with this laser level. Running on two double AA batteries, this powerful and compact level can be used as a handheld device or in tandem with a tripod.
It comes with a carrying case and soft carry bag, so you can always have it on you, protected for your next task.