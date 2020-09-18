Pucker up for the Best Tinted Lip Balms, According To Reviewers

Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Not to sound like Jon Snow (aka my short king), but fall and winter are rapidly approaching, and one of the first things to chap is your lips. Sure, matte lipstick is stunning, but that doesn’t help with dry lips, and traditional lip balm just isn’t exciting. So what did the beauty gods do? Make tinted lip balm. That way it’ll give you the excitement of color without the dryness of traditional lipstick. Ingenius, really. So, I’ve rounded up some highly reviewed tinted lip balms to keep your lips hydrated and kissable from October on 💋.

Advertisement

Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

From its 3,200 reviews, the average person can understand why Glosser’s The Balm Dotcom lip balm is a cult favorite. Made with moisturizing castor oil, beeswax, and lanolin, it’ll prevent your lips from being chapped while acting as a cute base layer from all the elements. You can choose between eight different flavors and four tints that will be subtle, but fashionable. Who can argue with that?

Burt’s Bees 100% Natural Tinted Lip Balm Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

The question is ... who doesn’t love Burt’s Bees? They always come through with the moisture, but the tinted version really elevates itself. It swapped out the peppermint for shea butter that’ll lock in moisture, as well as botanical wax and coconut oil that’ll glide smoothly without all the stickiness you may be used to with lip glosses. Not to mention it tastes good. It graces your muzzle with the right amount of color, that you can see, but won’t ever get into the lipstick lane, which is what you wanted anyway, right?

Advertisement

Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Yes, this lip balm is pretty pricey, but with 9K reviews on Sephora, and 6700 of them being overwhelmingly positive, I’d say it’s worth the $24. Made literally with sugar to help with moisture, along with meadowfoam, black currant seed oil, and grapeseed oil to smooth and soften, your lips will be hydrated all day long. Plus it comes in 14 shades to choose from and has added SPF 15, because yes, you should also protect your lips from the sun.

Advertisement

E.l.f. Cosmetics Ride or Die Lip Balm Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

E.l.f Cosmetics is that girl for giving us beauty on a budget consistently. Infused with jojoba oil and vegan collagen, its Ride or Die lip balm repairs dry lips and adds a sheer amount of color that makes it look like you tried when you really, really didn’t.

Advertisement

Ilia Tinted Lip Conditioner Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

With 400 glowing reviews, Ilia tinted lip conditioner could be the tinted lip balm you were waiting on all your life. It has sesame seed, shea butter, as well as cocoa seed butter to keep your lips nice and juicy all day. Plus the eight shades are sultry. Grown woman vibes are worth the $28.

Advertisement

Glow Recipe Watermelon Lip Pop Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

I’m such a stan for Glow Recipe, specifically their watermelon sleeping mask, so it’s no surprise reviewers love their lip balm. It’s a three-in-one scrub, moisturizer, and lip tint that has watermelon extract to hydrate, coconut flakes to lightly exfoliate and remove dead skin, and coconut oil for some more moisture, as well as flower AHAs to smooth and soften your lips. This tint specifically colors your lips according to your own special pH balance, so no one’s gonna walk around with the same shade as you. Love to see a K-Beauty brand thrive like this.



Advertisement

Fenty Beauty Slip Shine Sheer Lipstick Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

So ok, this one is a lipstick, but it’s super sheer, which is why it deserved a mention in this little roundup of mine. Fenty Beauty never misses. Ever. Their Slip Shine Sheer lipstick, while $22, has raving reviews on their website, and comes in 10 shades. It’s formulated with castor oil to keep lips moisturized all day, and they look good on any shade—a plus when beauty is overseen by a Black woman! Also also, this product is cruelty-free!



Advertisement

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

With over 2k reviews, Laneige Lip Glowy Balm has tons of fans. It’s got five cute shades named after different fruits and is super lightweight, as it’s infused with shea butter for extra hydration. It’s also free of sulfates or any other bad things for your skin, just moisture and vibes here. And if this is just as good as their lip- and water sleeping masks, you’ll definitely be satisfied.

