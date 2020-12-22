Image : Chicago Tribune

Featured Deals: Buxom The Ultimate Lip Party Plumping Lip Set | $27

The best Ulta Beauty deals for December 2020 are here.

If you’re struggling to find the perfect gift for your auntie or are wanting to cash in on those holiday deals, look no further than Ulta Beauty. The makeup retailer has a wide variety of products, ranging from skincare to makeup to beauty tools. A number of these products are vegan, cruelty-free, and/or socially conscious.

Advertisement

There’s really nothing that can beat it!

And if you’re really looking to score, be sure to snag a 20% off coupon on a qualifying purchase with the promo code 887380.

Advertisement

Take a look at the list of some of the best finds this holiday season.

Graphic : Juliana Clark

If you’re searching for a holiday gift that also counts as a good deed, look no further. Kiehl’s has pledged to donate $1 for every Merry Masking sold to Feed America, an organization that provides meals to families and children in need. To boot, you get three face masks, packaged in sizes perfect for those of us that are still perfecting our skincare routine. The key ingredients in these products include detoxifying Amazonian clay, antioxidant-rich cranberry, and moisturizing avocado oil. What’s not to love?

Advertisement

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Advertisement

I don’t know about you, but serums are an absolute must in my nightly skincare routine. No7's Radiance+ 15% Vitamin C Serum is just the type of serum I love. This product has a lightweight gel texture and is formulated with vitamin C to brighten dark spots and uneven skin tone. Not only does it improve your skin’s texture, but it infuses it with a glow that lasts all day long.

Advertisement

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Advertisement

Just because we’ve spent the last 10 months indoors doesn’t mean we have to look like it. Say goodbye to pasty complexions with Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Sun Dipped Glow Kit. This palette comes with highly blendable highlighters, all of which add that much needed little shimmer to your makeup look. The shades in this compact include bronzed, tourmaline, moonstone, and summer.

Advertisement

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Advertisement

I started using Buxom products about a year or two ago because I was looking to spice up my makeup routine, and I wasn’t disappointed. The Buxom’s Ultimate Lip Party Plumping Lip set features six gorgeous lip glosses and two matte lip liners, which come in a yummy Bellini scent. These products come in the following colors: Celeste, Ginger, Sarina, Noel, Sugar, Belle, Incognito, and Hush Hush.



Advertisement

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Advertisement

ColourPop Cosmetics is an affordable California-based brand creating high-quality products at affordable prices. This Boudoir Noir Eyeshadow Palette has both warm and golden olive tones to add depth and dimension to your daily makeup routine. One Ulta shopper remarked, “The tones in this palette complement each other very beautifully, and will work for a wide range of skin-tones.”



Advertisement

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Advertisement

I don’t know a woman out there who doesn’t have her fair share of scars and stretch marks. To alleviate the intensity of those marks, Bio-Oil formulated a skincare oil with plant extracts and vitamins, as well as light, non-greasy PurCellin oil. This product is hypoallergenic and can also be used to treat uneven skin tone and dehydrated or aging skin. Ulta sells this oil in three sizes: 2.0, 4.2, and 6.7 ounces

Advertisement

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Advertisement

Dedicated to creating makeup for all skin types, It Cosmetics is releasing this limited-edition 4-piece holiday makeup set. It comes with a volumizing and lengthening mascara, a #4 makeup brush, a flawless blush in “Naturally Pretty,” and a travel-sized setting spray. It’s a fun gift for a younger family member just dipping their toes in the makeup game.

Advertisement

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Advertisement

Who could ever forget the Kardashian-Jenner drama that rocked the world? Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’ relationship may have dissolved, but the Jordy lip kit is here to stay. The ultra-long wear lip liner glides easily onto your skin and perfectly complements the ultra-pigmented matching lipstick. All lip kits are vegan, and all of Kylie Cosmetics are cruelty-free.

Advertisement

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Advertisement

NARS has combined their best-selling products, the Orgasm Blush and Laguna Bronzing Powder, into a special holiday-edition duo cheek palette. This peachy blush helps achieve naturally flushed cheeks and has a buildable formula. The bronzing powder delivers a warmth and gold shimmer that enhances naturally tanned skin.