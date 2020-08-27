Image : Uniqlo

The best Uniqlo sales for August 2020 are here.

Uniqlo is known for its killer collaborations and amazingly designed t-shirts. This Japanese casual wear designer has been around since 1949 and opened it’s first US store in 2005 right in Edison, New Jersey. But the Manhattan store that opened a year later attached innovative designers to boost the company’s profile and breathe new fashion concepts into conquering the American market. It worked.

Last year the company penned a deal to open its first North American distribution center ensuring its wares aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. Weighing price to the quality you just can’t compete with Uniqlo. Fashion-forward comfort all at affordable prices is the dream, and here are all of the best pieces they currently have to offer.

Image : Uniqlo

My best friend swore by Uniqlo’s lined leggings when she lived in London, but they stopped making them a few years back. But enter these HeatTech upgrades. Most people I know swear by this line especially if you live in a location where it’ll be cool in no time. These high rise leggings are comfy, warm, and the brushed lining is smooth. They come in five colors, can be washed in the machine, and they’re a Rayon/Polyester blend.

Image : Uniqlo

This is another item a pal of mine said was his favorite thing he’s ever gotten from Uniqlo. These stylish and pretty mod looking silk ties can definitely dress-up or down any ensemble. Being wrinkle-free means they travel well and keep you looking chic no matter where you toss them. Navy and this blue/white combo are available.



Image : Uniqlo

Jeggings are comfy, don’t deny it. They are an easy way to be relaxed and still kind of put together. I’d say they are a little more dressed up than your sweatpants for Zoom calls. I’ve loved many jeggings over the years and these have impressive stretch and DRY tech to keep them in your cycle for multiple wears. They come in two blue denim washes and are flattering to a multitude of sizes and shapes.



Image : Uniqlo

We don’t want the guys to feel left out. I’ve heard from many of my bro friends that Uniqlo jeans are a great price to quality value. These comfy Ezy Jeans are sleek denim on the outside but soft material in the inside. Ezy’s were designed with actual tech for ultimate comfort. They come in four denim washes and have a drawstring waist to keep you relaxed all day.

Image : Uniqlo

Advertisement

I’m a big fan of oversized shirts and sweaters for every season, but especially in winter. So dudes and dudettes, this is a great deal on the perfect basic for your winter wardrobe. This v-neck shirt is perfect to throw over a button-down or tank. As before, the HeatTech line keeps you extra toasty and any of their basics items are just what you need pre-frosty months in four different colors.



Image : Uniqlo

I’m always told you need a good in-between coat (I still really don’t know what that means), one of the most stylish gents I know owns this one. It’s lightweight and easy to throw over your shoulder or keep in your bag. This UV Protection Parka isn’t a bad option to have as a just in case it rains coat too. Durable to protect against water and sun plus it comes in eight brilliant colors.



The Marimekko collaboration is among one of Uniqlo’s best selling and best-reviewed. The Finnish designer is known for big bold prints in eye-catching colors. This beautiful boxy t-shirt is exactly that in soft jersey cotton. It is the line’s number-one seller and the absolute antithesis of the company’s philosophy of simplicity with creativity.

Image : Uniqlo

If you’re still in work from home mode, being cozy and professional is a must. This Rayon Skipper Collar Blouse fits the bill. This wrinkle-free, classy, yet causal top will take you from boardroom skype to Sunday brunch. Easy to care for it come in five basic colors and will go with anything.



Image : Uniqlo

Everyone is in the reusable mask game these days and as of a few days ago so is Uniqlo. AIRism has three different color packs of three multiple layer masks in three sizes. The AIRism material aids with both comfort, coolness, and breathability. It wicks away moisture, protects against UV rays, and has a washable built-in filter.

Wellington Folding Sunglasses | $20 Image : Uniqlo

No outfit is truly complete without a killer accessory. A classic pair of sunnies ups your chic-ness by a billion percent. Now, what if your sunglasses were not only fashionable but fashion-forward? You can fold these bad boys right up to fit in your pocket. Made from polycarbonate they’re lightweight, durable, and these frames look cool on anyone. The lenses have UV400 protection and they come in three color combos.

Register for free shipping on your first order. Otherwise, there’s free standard shipping on orders over $99. Also, you can save by downloading the Uniqlo app where new members get $3 off their next purchase.