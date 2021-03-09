Photo : Amazon

When I lived alone, every trip to the grocery store felt like this scene from Father of the Bride. (What’s a single fella living alone supposed to do with exactly three pork chops?) If I’d been on my game, I would have bought a vacuum sealer to keep extra food frozen and preserved pristinely—like one of these top-rated models.



The Best Vacuum Sealers for Freezing and Sous-Viding Your Food

Ultimately, the “best vacuum sealer for most people” depends on how much you’re willing to spend, but the Nesco VS-12 hits a good sweet spot at $100—a bit more than budget brands, but still affordable and significantly less than professional models. It has powerful suction, a number of different settings to adjust based on the food you’re preserving, and a pulse button to help you avoid crushing more delicate items. It can even double seal your bags for extra strength. The Nesco VS-12 comes with a few different-sized bags to get you started, as well as a built-in roll for holding bags inside the sealer itself (so you aren’t cluttering up your drawers). It does not, however, come with other extras like a hose attachment for sealing jars—though you can buy one separately if you plan on doing so. Its 1-year warranty is shorter than many other options, but the price to performance is tough to beat.



If you’re looking to spend a bit less, Austrian brand Mueller offers a solid vacuum sealer for much less than other well-known brands. Not only does it include some of the more advanced options you’d find on more expensive sealers (like a Gentle and Airtight mode, alongside Moist and Dry modes) but it also comes with extra accessories like an air suction hose, which is not as common at this price point. And, at about 2 pounds, it’s smaller and lighter than the Nesco as well, if you want something that takes up a bit less space. If you’re just starting on your vacuum-sealing journey, this model should be simple and affordable enough to get you up and running with a 2-year warranty protecting the product.



FoodSaver is arguably the most well-known name in vacuum sealing products, and while they’ve begun to fall behind the competition in some ways, they still have their advantages. Their higher-end V4840, for example, may not have a pulse button for fine-grained control, but it has a lot of other smarts that try to streamline the entire vacuum-sealing process. For example, has an automatic bag detection feature that starts sealing once you place the bag in, and can also detect moisture and switch into the correct mode automatically. If you plan on preserving food in jars or canisters, it comes with a hose attachment as well, so you’ll have everything you need up front. Plus, its removable tray makes cleaning a snap. In other words, it’s designed to be as easy to use as possible, with a hefty 5-year warranty to boot.



Designed to be used with the company’s own sous-vide cookers, Anova’s Precision Vacuum Sealer is perfect for sous-viders and food preservers alike. While it doesn’t have all the options and accessories that many of its competitors do, it does have that ever-handy pulse button and 10 free bags to get you started. Most importantly, though, it has an incredibly small footprint—only about 3 inches tall and 5 inches deep—which makes it ideal for those short on counter and cupboard space. Pop it out when you need to seal, then stash it in a drawer when you aren’t using it. That means it doesn’t have a built-in bag roll or cutter, but for only occasional vacuum sealing sessions, it’ll do the trick well—with a 5-year warranty to keep you confident in your purchase.



If you want the most compact, inexpensive option available, FoodSaver’s handheld vacuum sealer is worth looking at. It’s a bit different than the countertop models listed above, instead requiring you to hold it in your hand and attach it to the hole built into FoodSaver’s own bags and canisters. It may not have the bevy of options you see on countertop models, but it’s hard to beat the convenience factor: it doesn’t plug into the wall, fits into just about any drawer, and many users find it easier than full-size alternatives. (Just look at its 2,000+ reviews on Amazon). Even if you’re on the fence, it’s so affordable that you can give it a shot without worrying about wasting too much money. Just know that it only comes with four bags, so you’ll need to stock up on those as well once you get past your first few meals.

