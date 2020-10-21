Let’s Hear It for the Best Vibrators to Stimulate Your Days at Home

Image : Sweet Vibrations

Top Product: Satisfyer Pro 2 | $59 | Bellesa Boutique



It’s been a stressful year and the self-care industry had been booming. Masturbation is a great way to channel stress, anxiety, boredom, pain, into pleasure. If you weren’t lucky enough to enter quarantine with a significant other it might have gotten lonely, and even if you did, it might have gotten routine. Whether or not you’re still in lockdown, now is a better time than ever to upgrade your self-care station with some good vibrations. I’m here to help, with first-hand recommendations from your truly.

Advertisement

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

The Satisfyer Pro 2 was my number one for a long time. Don’t get me wrong, it still gets a decent amount of action, and if you don’t have as many options as I do I guarantee it’ll be your chosen toy. If you’re sensitive I recommend this one. I’ve told all my friends who prefer clitoral stimulation, but are unsure of how much attention they need, the Satisfyer was made for them. The lowest setting on this vibe might fill the bill, so to speak. And if you like to live on the edge, take this baby goes all the way to eleven. It got its name for a reason, so it comes as no surprise Bellesa can barely keep it in stock! All those very happy customers can’t be wrong. This vibe is absolutely the opposite of that Rolling Stones song—with the Satisfyer Pro 2, you will get some ... satisfaction.



Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’m living for this era of app-controlled pleasure aids. It really adds a new level of fun, especially if you and your partner like to tease each other. Enter :phrasing: the bendable bullet vibrator Poco from our pals at MysteryVibe. This little bullet is one of the most advanced on the market and has all the innovation I’ve been dreaming about. It has a long battery life even after a quick charge, is showerproof, and is controlled through a smart app. Within the app, you can even create your own vibe pattern. I’m really all about letting your partner take control and it would be a groovy activity to create a pattern together. It’s compact so it’s perfect for first-timers and pretty dang comfortable. It’s a toy with a lot of power if you need/want it but is gentle for those who may be more sensitive.

Advertisement

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I thought I loved my Nirvana wand until I met Charmed. Sweet Vibes know what they are doing. Much like Bellesa (run by women), these ladies are committed to making the best toys and they’re really coming through in our time of need. The Charmed Wand is my main these days, it’s boss in every way. For its size, it’s surprisingly easy to hold and maneuver whichever way you want to let it drift over your parts. The curved tip is such a nice touch and is really what gives it the edge over competing wands on the market. With four vibration options to choose between, this powerhouse can, fortunately, be contained should the highest be too intense. If invigorating performance is you crave, this is the wand for you. It’s a little extra, but hey, some days that’s exactly what you need.

Advertisement

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

You know there had to be that one to splash the cash on. Lelo has made some beautiful toys, and while I’m personally a fan of the Gigi 2, their newest entry, the Sila is gorgeous, sleek, small, and discreet. Given its unconventional shape, the Sila is inconspicuous, making it the perfect toy to take on the go. This clitoral stimulator has a compelling array of vibe patterns—eight in total. I’ve not quite tried anything like it. For its size, the Sila yields an adequate level of intensity, with a wider mouth that allows for a full range of sonic pleasure. All in all, this waterproof vibrator is the perfect travel companion for you and your partner’s next weekend getaway.

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

This is a great time to grab the Honey Adult Play’s best-selling vibrator, the Jubilee. Because it ensures the clitoris and G-spot get all the love they need, this affordably priced 3-in-1 dual vibrator has become a fan favorite among sex toy enthusiasts. Made from silky soft silicone, the Jubilee licks, sucks, and vibes just where you want it to. With 10 different licking and nine different vibrating modes, this butterfly will have you emerging from your cocoon in no time. Join the party for the impeccable price of $69.