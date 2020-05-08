Image : Vizio

The best Vizio TV and soundbar deals for May 2020 are here.

Most theaters are closed right now, but you can still create a premium, cinematic experience at home. If your home tech isn’t up to snuff, however, it might be time to consider upgrading your TV and/or sound system.

If so, Vizio has some stellar deals to consider. Vizio’s normal prices are already on the low end of the spectrum, but the deals below let you save up to hundreds of dollars on 4K HDR Smart TV and more.

Want a big, beautiful 4K TV without breaking the bank? Vizio’s 55” M-Series Quantum 4K HDR Smart TV (M558-G1) is deeply discounted right now—it’s $272 off the list price at Amazon.

With 90 local dimming zones to boost its HDR smarts plus 600 nits of brightness, as well as Quantum color capabilities, this Dolby Vision HDR set ought to look brilliant whether you’re watching flicks, streaming Netflix, or gaming. Vizio’s M-Series sets are among our best picks in the budget 4K category, and they just get closer and closer to matching pricier alternatives.

Save $90 off of the new price with this renewed (refurbished) Vizio 5.1 surround sound system, which Amazon guarantees will look and act like new.

If your TV’s built-in speakers just aren’t cutting it, this multi-speaker system ought to offer a significant upgrade. You’ll get a soundbar, a subwoofer, and a pair of wired satellite speakers to deliver an immersive soundscape for your media.

This Vizio V-Series set looks to strike an ideal balance between picture size, quality, and price, delivering a large 65” 4K HDR set for less than $500.



It’s $60 off the regular price right now at B&H, offering up a crisp and colorful picture with a full array backlight and all of the built-in streaming apps you need.

Boost your home cinematic experience with the Vizio 46” 5.1.4 Dolby Atmos Home Theater Sound System, a surround system with upward-firing speakers on the soundbar as well as two rear speakers.



Dolby Atmos elevates the classic surround sound approach to new heights, and you can bring it into your home for $201 off the list price right now at Amazon.

This higher-end 4K HDR option is sure to be a stunner. The P-Series 65" Smart TV gets immensely bright at 1100 nits, while the 200 local dimming zones enhance the black levels to give you an even more dynamic picture. It has all of the built-in Smart TV apps that you expect, and it’s $100 off at B&H.

Not keen on pummeling your wallet right now? No worries. If you’re still using an older TV, then this 40" 1080p LED Smart TV could still be a serious upgrade for you. It’s large and solidly crisp, plus it has apps like Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube all available right there on the TV. You’ll save $15 off the list price right now at B&H.

That’s a solid price for a 1080p set above, but you don’t need to spend a whole lot more to make the 4K leap. This 40" model is the same size, but comes with a pin-sharp 4K Ultra HD display instead, offering far more clarity.

It’s $60 off the list price at B&H right now, plus this Smart TV gives you the same kind of access to built-in streaming apps as pricier 4K options.

You don’t need a fancy, multi-piece audio setup to get a clear sound boost over your TV’s built-in speakers. Vizio has higher-end options, but the basic 2.0 Channel Soundbar (SB2020n-G6) model is sure to deliver improved playback over your flat-screen.

This compact soundbar doesn’t take up much space at only 20” wide, but it hits an aural peak of 91dB thanks to two stereo speakers and a bass reflex port. You can also wirelessly connect Bluetooth devices such as your smartphone to fill your space with music and more. Amazon has a renewed (refurbished) edition that looks and acts like new for $55, or $15 off the list price.

If you got to the bottom of this list and still didn’t find the super-large, ultra-luxe 4K set you were hoping for, then maybe Vizio’s P-Series Quantum X 75" 4K HDR Smart TV will do the trick.



This beastly set is not only huge, but also intensely bright at 2,700 nits and has 480 local dimming zones for fantastic constrast and black levels. Right now, it’s down majorly from the $3,500 list price.

Here’s another extra-large option. It’s not as specced-out as the Quantum X version listed above, but this 75” P-Series Quantum set still packs in a 4K picture, HDR support, and smart apps.



It also delivers up to 1,200 nits of brightness with 240 local dimming zones for excellent black levels. It’s more than $800 off of the original list price at Amazon right now.