Ensure a Secure, Private Internet: The Best VPN Deals

The best VPN deals for May 2020 are here.



If you’re spending a lot more time on the internet at home right now, whether working, streaming video, or just browsing around, then you might want to consider investing in a virtual private network (VPN). It helps keep you anonymous and protected online by routing your internet connection through another server, and can even help you access region-specific or blocked content.

And while paying month-to-month for a VPN service can be pricey, many of the top providers have amazing long-term deals. We’re talking enormous discounts, free months of service, and other perks. Check out the best VPN deals below.

NordVPN Deals | Save 70% on 3 Years

NordVPN is one of the most widely-acclaimed VPN services out there and has been downloaded en masse by our readers during past deals. The service lets you connect up to six simultaneous devices and access 5,871 servers worldwide, with no logs kept of your actions.



Right now, the best deal is to spring for three years of service and save 70% off of the regular monthly price. You’ll have to spend $126 to do so, but at least then you won’t have to think about it again until 2023!

Our readers are quite fond of Private Internet Access, picking it as the best VPN service around back in 2018. Now you can join them on the cheap with a Kinja Deals-exclusive offer.

The deal gives you 3 free months of access when you pay for a full year at the discounted rate of $40, which means you’ll end up with 15 total months of VPN service. You’ll save 73% off the regular monthly price with this deal, and the 30-day money back guarantee ensures that you’ll be satisfied with the service.

CyberGhost Deals | 2 Months Free + Save 79%

Browsing the internet shouldn’t be a spooky, scary experience, and CyberGhost agrees. That’s why the service has more than 6,200 worldwide servers to connect through, and you can connect up to seven devices at once.

They’re offering a super-appealing deal right now too, with affordable pricing on a three-year plan that also gets you two free months of service. That’s 38 months of VPN service for $99, a savings of 79% over going month-to-month.

PureVPN Deals | Save 82% on 2 Years

Here’s a Kinja-exclusive deal on PureVPN’s service. Right now, you can get two years of service for just under $48, a total savings of 82% off of the usual monthly price.



This plan comes with enterprise-grade security, more than 2,000 access servers across 140+ countries, and support for up to 10 simultaneous devices. Just hit the link above or below to take advantage of this huge discount.

Use code STAYHOME2020 at checkout

Here’s a great deal that’s especially great for anyone forced to work from home by the pandemic. Right now, Invisible Browsing VPN is offering a 50% discount on its annual membership plan by using the code STAYHOME2020 at checkout.



This knocks the annual price down to just $29. Invisible Browsing VPN is compatible with a wide array of devices, keeps no logs, and offers a 15-day money back guarantee. Give it a shot!

ExpressVPN Deals | 3 Months Free

ExpressVPN offers not only a significant discount by paying for a full year of service, but right now, you’ll also get 3 free months of service on top of that.



That means you’ll get 15 months for $100, as opposed to the total monthly price of $194. ExpressVPN has a 30-day money back guarantee and provides servers in 160 locations across 94 countries, not to mention apps across a wide array of devices.

You won’t find another deal like this. FastestVPN is currently offering lifetime access to its service for $20. That’s right: you’ll pay just $20 now and have service for life.

FastestVPN is a newer service than some of its storied contemporaries and doesn’t have as many servers or locations up at this point, but this could be a heck of a smart investment if the service keeps growing into the future.

IPVanish is currently chopping 73% off of its regular price for the first year of service, which bills at just $39. Keep tabs, however, as the plan will renew at the much higher normal rate after the year expires.



Not only do you get the usual set of IPVanish features, including 1,400+ available servers, no traffic logs, and up to 10 simultaneous device connections, but you’ll also get 250GB of cloud storage via SugarSync. Give it a look if you could use some extra cloud space on top of a VPN.

Surfshark Deals | Save 83% on 2 Years

Surfshark’s deal hits one of the absolute best sweet spots on this list, offering a fair stretch of service that’s not too long and at a price that’s downright appetizing.



The offer gives you two full years of service at an effective monthly price of $2, meaning you’ll pay just $48 right now to be sorted out for the next 24 months. That’s an 83% savings over the usual monthly cost, and there’s a 30-day refund policy in case it doesn’t fit the bill.

VyprVPN Deals | Save 81% on 2 Years

Meanwhile, if VyprVPN seems like a more appealing service, then you can get a similar percentage of savings on that VPN instead. Right now, you’ll save 81% with a two-year service plan.



VyperVPN’s regular price is a little bit higher, so that means two years here will run you $60 instead. But given its wide feature set, including “Chameleon” technology that circumvents governmental and corporate content restrictions, it could be well worth the expense.

TunnelBear Deals | Save 67% on 3 Years

You shouldn’t trust a bear to operate your VPN, but you can probably trust TunnelBear. The company’s best deal right now is for 67% off the monthly rate when you subscribe for three years at a time, for $120. You also get three years of RememBear password service bundled in, which might come in handy!