The best Walmart deals of June 2020 are here.



Walmart is well known for its rollback prices, shaving dollars off of the usual price points to entice you into its stores—but you can find those very same prices online. If you’re looking for outdoor furniture and lawn games, kitchen appliances, affordable gadgets, and discounted toys, then look no further.

We’ve rounded up today’s best Walmart.com deals in those categories and others, as you’ll find below. Don’t miss these bargains!

If you can deal with the flowery pattern of this special edition Pioneer Woman-themed release, then you can save half-off an Instant Pot right now. Instant Pots have become extremely popular for their rapid pressure cooking, whether it’s meats, veggies, eggs, or something else entirely, and you won’t find a bargain like this very often.



Walmart has chopped $52 off the price of these foldable Adirondack chairs, letting you stock up for summer without breaking the bank. They’re made of fir wood with a natural finish, although assembly is required. Adirondack chairs are usually a bit pricey, so jump on this bargain while it lasts.



This is a pretty serious deal on a low-end Windows laptop. You’ll save $120 off the list price for this Windows 10 S laptop with a 14” 1080p screen, which also comes with a year of Office 365 (with Word, PowerPoint, and more). It’s no gaming or productivity powerhouse, but should suit fine for everyday needs and has a pretty sizable-sounding battery inside.



Behold the only sandbox that you’d ever want indoors. Kinetic Sand is a wonderful way to keep kids busy, since it never dries out and it’s downright magical, and this set is a great option since it packs in 2lbs of the stuff along with a fold-up playset with accessories. Better yet, it’s down from $30 right now.



If your summer plans include lounging by a pool or on the beach, or at least in the yard or on a porch, then it might be high time to grab a new swimsuit on the cheap. XOXO’s plunge neck one-piece is marked down from $23 right now and available in both navy (shown) and a lighter blue with a floral pattern.



If one fan doesn’t seem like enough but you don’t want two fans, have we got a solution for you. Honeywell’s inventive 2-in-1 Turbo Force tower fan has the usual heavy-duty blower, but also an adjustable smaller fan on top that you can pivot 90 degrees. Save $15 right now.



The whole concept of outdoor furniture based on Ryan’s World—a wildly popular YouTube channel in which a young child reviews toys—is pretty unnerving. But if you’re keen on something to entertain the kids in the backyard, you might be able to overlook that given the $150 discount here off the list price. Besides, that branded banner can clearly be left off.



If your neck and shoulder are giving you issues, stop trying to contort a standard heating pad to meet your crucial needs. Sunbeam’s custom-shaped neck and shoulder wrap heating pad goes around your neck and even has magnetic clasps to keep it in place. Walmart is currently taking $20 off the list price on this one.



Looking for something to play outside with the family this summer? Walmart currently has the MD Sports Spike Battle lawn game marked down from $46. It’s billed as being easy to set up, letting you get right to the action as you slam the ball onto the net and try to keep it bouncing back and forth between players/teams.



This microwave has no frills whatsoever beyond the bold red color (it’s also available in black or white), but if you just want a microwave that is small, cheap, and simple, this should do the trick. It’s a compact 0.7 cubic feet, but for Lean Cuisines and other smaller cooking needs, this is a stellar price. Save $10 off the list price right now.

Last but not least, if your life could be bettered by the addition of a slip-on plastic gauntlet that plays lights and sounds—but does not contain the actual Infinity Stones—then look no further than Walmart. The Avengers: Endgame-inspired toy is half off the normal price right now, giving you a delightfully ridiculous-looking prop that may or may not fit your adult hand (no promises).

