Image : Wayfair

Featured Deal: Hotpoint 6.2 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer with Reversible Door | $437

Upset that you didn’t find your holiday gifts during Wayfair’s Holiday Sale? Never fear because Wayfair offers great deals all year round. Currently, the home decor retailer is selling big area rugs all under $200 and headboards under $150. Shoppers can cash in on the retailer’s deals on everything from chairs to mattresses to coffee tables, cribs, outdoor furniture, kitchen appliances, and plenty more—even pet essentials.

Here are some of the best discounts that Wayfair has to offer!

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Does your partner always complain about lugging clothes to the local laundromat? One treat that you can give them is a brand new dryer, like this great Hotpoint 6.2 cu. ft. electric dryer. Not only does it prove that you’re attentive but it makes their life easier. Right now, you can save roughly 30% off the original price on this great product, which has three heat cycles, a four-way vent, and a large bath towel capacity. It’s perfect for the singles out there!



Image : Andover Mills

Once you’ve gotten your hands on Wayfair’s mattress sale, pair it up with the Drusilla Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed. Touting a solid wood frame, this headboard has a beautiful rectangular shape and is upholstered in a soft polyester blend, perfect for resting your head at night for some last-minute doom scrolling.

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Does Joanna Gaines have you wishing your home had a rustic flair? Well, you’re in luck The Trent Austin Kinsella Coffee Table with Storage is the perfect item to complete your living room transformation. Not only is it available in three beautiful finishes, but its metal accents will be the perfect accent for that farmhouse chic look you’re going for. This table even comes with a shelf for extra storage space.

Graphic : Juliana Clark

This Rachael Ray Cucina bakeware set is a must for your kitchen. This set is non-stick and PFOA and PTFE free for the ultimate ease and safety. Each baking pan is oven safe to 450°F and even has heat-safe silicone grips at the top and bottom of the handles to protect your hands. Just note that these pans are not dishwasher safe.

Gif : Juliana Clark

I don’t know about you, but I can’t get enough of industrial lighting. With its mid-century modern style, this light fixture has options in polished nickel, brass, and black/bronze. It’s compatible with 60 W medium-base bulbs, casting light in an ambient direction. Note that this fixture has a fixed height.

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Designed with a finished back and a keyboard tray, this L-Shape desk offers room for storage without taking up too much space. Crafted with high-class stalinite material, this desk is durable and can last for years to come. Note that this desk only comes in black and not any other colors.

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Compact yet contemporary, this toilet is designed for small spaces and is perfect for your next modern bathroom renovation project. With a dual flush function, this toilet can handle any job thrown its way while conserving water. And as a bonus, this product comes with the seat included.

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Have you been in the thick of pandemic home renovations? Are you protective of them? If the answers are yes, then this item is for you. This freestanding pet gate prevents your fur babies from getting into those corners of the house, where they could do the most damage. The perks of the gate are that it requires no installation, can easily fold for storage, and stretches extra wide at 73.5 inches.

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Available in five colors, this ottoman combines comfort with great storage options. At an overall height of 18 inches, this product is constructed with a wood frame and has a weight capacity of 200 lbs. It’s also accented with brass metal nailheads for extra style.

Graphic : Juliana Clark

One great money-saving secret is to replace your artificial Christmas tree after the holidays. Wayfair has tons of trees on sale right now, some selling for less than $150. This Laurel Foundry tree includes a stand and is already pre-lit. If you want to encourage simplicity in your home decor, this tree’s foliage is right for you.

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Add more vertical storage to your space with this Jessie 68" H x 34" W Ladder Bookcase, which stands over 5.5 feet tall and is nearly three feet wide. With four shelves that can store anything from potted plants to laundry baskets, this bookshelf will save you roughly $60 off the list price. Not only are books perfect accents for your home, but you can join the fight against misinformation.



Image : Wayfair

While the changing seasons may make outdoor furniture less practical in the coming months, this massive deal might tempt you to invest in a set for next summer. Three Posts’ Burruss patio sectional with cushions is knocked down 60% off the list price right now, giving you a cozy place to relax when the weather’s nice. After all, who doesn’t love a sofa sale?



This story was originally published by Sheilah Villari on 06/05/2020 and updated with new information by Juliana Clark on 01/20/2021.