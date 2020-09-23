Image : Wayfair

Featured Deal: Wayfair’s Way Day

Way Day! Way Day! It’s that time of year again for Wayfair fans: the furniture retailer is blowing out thousands of items with its best prices of the year.

It’s actually a two-day event, but that’s still a slim amount of time to take advantage of enormous savings on chairs, beds, mattresses, coffee tables, cribs, outdoor furniture, kitchen appliances, and plenty more—even Christmas trees.

We’ve picked out our favorite deals from across the entire sale, including some of the most sizable savings and a few other eye-catching items, but there are hundreds more worth scoping out over at the Way Day landing page. The sale runs through September 24, so hurry!

Image : Wayfair

Time for a mattress upgrade? We feel you. Luckily, Way Day has some serious mattress deals in the mix, and Wayfair’s own Sleep brand has some of the best. Right now, you can save up to 61% off the price of this 12” medium firm memory foam mattress, ranging from $180-350 depending on size.



Use promo code COOK20 at checkout



Image : Andrew Hayward

Boost your baking capabilities in a hurry with this Rachael Ray Cucina 10-piece nonstick bakeware set. It’s more than half off the regular price, and nets you a pair of baking/cookie sheets, four cake pans, one muffin/cupcake pan, two loaf pans, and lids. It’s available in Latte Brown with Cranberry Red Handles. Use promo code COOK20 to take the price down to $74.



Image : Wayfair

This coffee table has a great, semi-rustic look to it, living up to the “Modern Farmhouse” branding in the extremely long title above. Along with the large wood slab on top, you get a smaller one at the bottom of holding magazines and knick-knacks, with a metal frame keeping it all together. Save 41% on this one during Way Day.



Image : Andrew Hayward

Always wanted one of those cereal dispenser displays seen at hotel breakfast buffets? Hey, me too! Now we can both snag one for just $31 at Way Day, a savings of 24% off the list price. Just twist the knob to fill your bowl and never worry about pesky boxes again.



Image : Andrew Hayward

Check out this classy-looking seat, which is slathered in faux leather with individually hand-applied nails for detail. You won’t get an ottoman or throw pillows with this chair, but you will get massive savings: the 2 Tone Espresso style is 67% off the list price.



Image : Andrew Hayward

If your current work-from-home setup isn’t doing any favors for your back, then maybe it’s time for a proper office chair. This Hashtag Home Halverson ergonomic mesh task chair offers lumbar support along with tilting and swiveling. There are several styles available at Way Day, each one marked down significantly from the $250 list price.



Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’re looking for a fancier flusher than you have in your home right now, this Swiss Madison St. Tropez elongated one-piece toilet is a striking throne. It has a slim back and a long seat, complete with a dual-flush system and quiet-close seat. Best of all, it’s a whopping 69% off the $916 list price during Way Day.



Image : Wayfair

This is a serious, serious deal on a new bed from Andover Mills. You’ll save as much as 82% off (depending on size) of this bed, which pairs a poplar frame with linen upholstery and an adjustable headboard. Pair it with the aforementioned memory foam mattress to get a full new bed replacement at an incredible discount.



Image : Andrew Hayward

Here’s another steal on a large Rachael Ray Cucina kitchen bundle, this time saving you $196off the list price of a 12-piece aluminum nonstick cookware set. It’s available in several different color options and comes with all of the pots, pans, lids, and utensils you need to boost your kitchen game in a hurry. Drop in promo code COOK20 at checkout to take the price down to $104.



Image : Wayfair

Tired of the hassle of buying and maintaining a real Christmas tree each year, or just on the hunt for a better fake one? Way Day has some premium artificial trees available, including this Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse option. Depending on size, it’s priced between $230 and $500, each with a lush look, pinecones, and already-strung lights. You’ll save 48% off the list price.



Image : Andrew Hayward

Add more vertical storage to your space with this Langley Street ladder bookcase, which stands just over 4.5 feet tall and is two feet wide. With four shelves that get longer as they near the ground and and three color options available, you’ll save 55% off the list price.



Image : Wayfair

While the changing seasons may make outdoor furniture less practical in the coming months, this massive deal might tempt you to invest in a set for next summer. Three Posts’ Burruss patio sectional with cushions is knocked down $626 off the list price right now, giving you a cozy place to relax when the weather’s nice.

