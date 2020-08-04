Photo : Unsplash

We’re just months away from the release of the new Xbox Series X console, but while it may be tempting to give into the hype and start stashing away every penny for the next big thing, you can get your game on right now with the Xbox One without spending much cash.

Below you’ll find several killer deals on top Xbox One games, not to mention affordable accessories that’ll keep you gaming without hassle or hurdles. These are today’s best bargains for Xbox One owners.

Master Chief is back in action this coming holiday season in Halo Infinite, coming to Xbox One, PC, and the new Xbox Series X console, so now’s the perfect time to catch up on this mega-popular shooter franchise.



Halo: The Master Chief Collection gets you four games: remastered versions of Halo: Combat Evolved and Halo 2, along with Halo 3 and Halo 4 and all the multiplayer maps held within. And it’s just $20 right now! You can even add Halo Reach and the Halo 3: ODST campaign in DLC form, if you please.

The only mainline game not included in the set is Halo 5: Guardians, which is also discounted right now at $15. Grab both right now for $35 and spend the next few months in Halo bliss before the new one drops.

It won’t be long before FIFA 21 releases, but assuming you’re not the obsessive type who buys the new entry each and every year (because you’d have it already), now’s the time to jump on this fantastic FIFA 20 deal. Walmart has it on Xbox One right now for just $15, or a quarter of the original price point, granting you an immense and immaculately crafted soccer sim filled with stunning visuals, loads of licensed teams, players, and leagues, and a fun “Volta Football” street mode.

More into hockey than soccer? There’s a stellar deal on another EA Sports annual sim over at GameStop right now, where $20 will net you a copy of NHL 20. The latest edition got super-strong reviews from critics thanks to various gameplay and presentational improvements. It’s billed the series’ best to date, and right now it’s $40 off the original list price.



If you play your Xbox One a lot, then you inevitably bleed through your controller battery regularly. Sure, you could charge a rechargeable pack with a lengthy cable while playing, but here’s another option. BEBONCOOL’s affordable battery bundle gives you two 2,550mAh packs—each pegged to provide 25+ hours of gaming—along with a charging cradle for both. That way, you’ll never run out of juice, plus it’s 5% off right now if you clip the coupon on the page.

Last year’s long-awaited shoot-and-loot sequel Borderlands 3 might not have reinvented the wheel for Gearbox’s popular series, but it’s another fun and raucous shooter that’s best enjoyed with pals. Given the recency, we’re surprised to see it selling for just $10 at Best Buy right now for the standard version. That’s a pretty amazing deal, so if you’ve had even a scrap of fun with this series in the past, don’t pass up this bargain.

The soul still burns in Bandai Namco’s Soulcalibur VI, which is still being supported with new characters and content nearly two years after release. And you can get it for a song at Amazon right now, where it’s selling for just $16. It’s still the weapons-based battler that fighting fans have adored over the last couple decades, albeit with even flashier graphics and The Witcher lead Geralt as a guest character.

If you’re thinking about picking up Soulcalibur VI or other discounted gems like Dragon Ball FighterZ and Mortal Kombat 11, then you might want to spring for a stick too. The Mayflash F300 Fight Stick seems to find the sweet spot between features and price, with a compact yet well-reviewed device that works across various platforms. It’s marked down from $80 right now.

Like your games freaky as hell? The Evil Within 2 should fit the bill, and right now Amazon has it available for the bargain-basement price of just $10. The latest survival horror game from original Resident Evil co-creator Shinji Mikami is an eerie affair with a psychological bent, and it’s better than the first Evil Within—so don’t hesitate if you haven’t played that one. You’ll fare just fine without it.

Last year’s stellar original Star Wars adventure, Jedi: Fallen Order, is already nearly half-off from GameStop right now. As young Cal Kestis, a Padawan forced into hiding following the events of the prequel trilogy, you’ll search the galaxy for answers and become the Jedi warrior you were always meant to be. This is a strictly single-player adventure, unlike EA’s past multiplayer-centric affairs.

Whether it’s to strategize with allies or prod your fallen foes, it’s always ideal to have a headset handy for online multiplayer antics. If yours is faltering or you don’t have one right now, then consider Turtle Beach’s Ear Force Recon 50X. You can spend a lot more on a headset, certainly, but this $25 option has 40mm drivers, a clear and adjustable mic, and works with all kinds of devices. It’s $5 off right now and has a strong 4.2-star rating from Amazon customers.

If you’re looking ahead to the fall’s big games and want to snag a discounted price while it lasts, consider pre-ordering Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla while you have a chance. It’s marked down $10 for pre-orders, ensuring that you get the latest Norse-themed version of the beloved open-world adventure series when it releases on November 17. And this one is optimized for the new Xbox Series X console, too, so it’ll run even better on that one if you decide to pick that up this coming holiday season too.

Keen on something like Microsoft’s extravagant Elite controller but want something a bit different … and/or less expensive? Right now, you can snag Razer’s high-end Wolverine Ultimate controller for $150, savings of $10 off the list price, nabbing you a premium gamepad with swappable sticks and D-pads, sick customizable lighting patterns, bonus bumpers, clickable buttons, and more.