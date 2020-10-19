Image : Amazon

Holiday Dash Sale | Amazon

Prime Day might be done, but the savings haven’t stopped. Amazon’s Holiday Dash sale collects all sorts of bargains from across the site, from headphones to smartphones, toys, candy, DNA tests, and plenty more. Each day brings new deals, and we’ll be updating this space daily to bring you the best of the sales in the weeks ahead. Whether you’re starting your holiday shopping early or just want to keep an eye out for serious savings, be sure to check back regularly!

Image : Andrew Hayward

We’re coming up quick on Halloween, so if you’re planning on handing out candy this year, now’s the time to act. Luckily, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a whole heap of bulk candy right now, ranging from Nerds and Lemonheads to Butterfingers and Trolli Gummy packs.



Image : Andrew Hayward

Motorola makes some of the best budget Android smartphones around, and right now Amazon is carving down prices even further on several of those handsets. Hit the link above for the full range, but you can get a 2019 Moto G7 Play for just $130 ($70 off), a Motorola One Action for $230 ($120 off), and a 2020 Moto G Stylus (shown) for just $244 ($56 off)



Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Save $20 right now on Amazon’s compact Echo Dot, one of the easiest and most affordable ways to bring the Alexa voice assistant into your home. With Alexa and the Echo Dot, you can call up tunes from various streaming services, control smart home gadgets, ask a wide array of questions, and plenty more. This small Wi-Fi speaker is an ideal way to amplify tunes anywhere in your home, and the rest is just the cherry on top.



Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Worried about the availability of toilet paper in the months ahead or just want to ensure that you have a steady supply for some time to come? Scott offers TP in bulk thanks to this Scott Essential bulk toilet paper package, which piles 80 rolls (2-ply) into a box for just $54 right now. That’s half the regular price, and while this might not be the super-soft stuff you’ll pay a premium for in smaller packages, it is a whole lot of toilet paper.



Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Amplify your home security setup with some well-priced Eufy security gear, today only. You can get a Eufy Video Doorbell for $90 ($30 off), a 2-camera security system for $210 ($90 off), 2K-resolution indoor cam for $38 ($12 off), and a EufyCam 2 wireless security camera for $98 ($32 off).

Image : Andrew Hayward

Got questions about your heritage? You’re certainly not alone, as the millions of folks sending away saliva to DNA testing services demonstrate. Seek answers with the 23andMe ancestry and traits DNA test, one of the most popular kits around. It only takes a few minutes to spit into the tube and mail off your sample, and then within a couple of weeks, you’ll have a detailed and extensive look into your ancestry, along with the ability to connect with DNA relatives. It’s $10 off at Amazon right now.



Image : Sweese

Amazon has a huge sale on Sweese plates, bowls, cups, butter dishes, and other kitchen needs across a variety of styles. Whether you want vibrant bowls, a set of blue salad plates, stackable espresso cups and saucers, or soup bowls with handles, you’ll find a deal. Hit the link to see all the different styles and options.



Clip the coupon on the page



Image : Quentyn Kennemer

You might be a safe driver, but you can’t always count on everyone around you to be quite so careful—and anything goes once your car is parked and you’re away. That’s why you might consider Vava’s handy dual dash cam, which provides both forward and in-car views at 1080p resolution, or you can solely activate the forward-facing cam at a crisper 1440p resolution. It also automatically records any sensed movements or bumps when parked, keeping a record when you’re away. Save $25 total when you clip the coupon on the page.



Image : Andrew Hayward

Save 20% off the list price on this 50-pack of disposable face masks, which have a 3-ply design complete with a nose clip at the top. These aren’t designed for medical usage but can help keep you covered up in a pinch while out and about. Grab a box for the car for when you need to go out, or keep a box or two handy for the months ahead.



Image : Andrew Hayward

Active noise-canceling headphones don’t have to total wallet-drainers. Anker’s Soundcore Life Q20 headphones feature hybrid active noise canceling smarts at a fraction of the price of big-name rivals, priced at just $45 right now—a 25% savings off of the already-low list price. These Bluetooth wireless cans promise a big bass kick and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge, making them ideal for use just about anywhere and with any device.



Image : Andrew Hayward

Kinetic Sand is a fun gift for kids of all ages, and right now Amazon has this affordable starter set for 25% off the list price at just $15. You’ll get 2 pounds of the stuff, which looks like sand but can be easily molded and shaped into place without water, plus it has 10 included tools to help you further manipulate the stuff. You get a pound of red sand and a pound of blue, too, providing additional creative opportunities over simply getting the usual tan sand.



Image : Andrew Hayward

Looking for a serious clean for your teeth? Right now, Amazon has this Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500 electric toothbrush for $30 off the list price. Available in black, white, and pink versions, this feature-rich tooth-scrubber has a pressure sensor that alerts you if you’re brushing too hard, plus it syncs via Bluetooth to a smartphone app to help you oversee your brushing habits.

