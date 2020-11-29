Shop Cyber Monday Deals on Apple, LEGO, Always Pan, PS4 Games, Amazon, and More

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

Black Friday weekend hit a little different this year, and for your sake and everyone’s, we hope you did all of your deals shopping online. Luckily, retailers far and wide served up fantastic deals all weekend long, and they’re not stopping.

We’ve seen loads of great Cyber Monday deals, ranging from cheap earbuds and bath towels to PS4 games, cookware, apparel, cosmetics, and more. Here are some of the best deals around right now, updated daily through the rest of this weekend to bring even more can’t-miss bargains.

Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Get your game on from essentially anywhere with the Acer Nitro 5, a notebook primed for high-quality PC gaming. This portable beast has an Intel Core i5 chip alongside a powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, plus the 15.6” screen has a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and there’s a hefty 1TB hard drive here and a speedy 256GB SSD alongside too. It’s $300 off the list price at Walmart right now.



Image : Daryl Baxter

We’ll probably all be spending even more time than usual at home this winter, and if your space isn’t always immune from the cold winds and frosty temps blasting against your building, then you might need some extra help. If so, grab this PELONIS 1500W Ceramic Heater, a safe way to heat up any space in a hurry. It plugs in and will automatically shut off if it runs too warm or tips over, ensuring safe usage.



Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Know someone who’s getting a Nintendo Switch this holiday season? If so, consider this bundle an essential starter kit for the convertible console. You’ll get a 12-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, which lets you play games online against other people and also access a library of classic NES and SNES games, plus you’ll get a solidly sizable 128GB microSD memory card for installing and downloading games. It’s an $85 value, now only $35.



Image : Daryl Baxter

We’re all supposed to floss regularly, if our dentists’ collective prodding and sighs are any indication, but how many of us actually do it daily? If you struggle with the routine, Waterpik’s water flosser takes the hassle out of the task, blasting high-speed water to rinse out the gunk between your teeth and gums. Save $30 off on this hygienic gift option right now.



Image : Giovanni Colantonio

If it’s high time to upgrade your entertainment center, especially ahead of the long winter ahead, then scope out this massive deal on a massive Samsung 4K TV from Best Buy. Right now, you can save $600 off the list price of this 82” Class 8 set, which will look super crisp in Ultra HD glory. Whether paired with a new game console or even just for streaming Netflix, it’s bound to be a beauty. Just make sure you have something large enough to hold it!



Image : Jordan McMahon

Now is not the time to travel, but if you want to snag a sweet deal ahead of your next trip in the future, this Incase EO Roller Suitcase is down to just $50 from both Incase and Adorama. It’s ideal for hauling around a laptop, but works just as well as a carry-on bag with a slim and stylish build.



Screenshot : Sega

While not a big mainstream sensation in the West (unlike in Japan), the Yakuza series has a strong and growing following — and the brand new Yakuza: Like a Dragon is already discounted just a few weeks after launching here. Both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox (One/Series X/Series S) versions are one-third off at $40 apiece. The PlayStation 5 version won’t be available until next spring, but PS4 owners will get a free upgrade on this version if they have the PS5 with a disc drive.

Image : Gabe Carey

Apple’s latest Macs are powered by its own brand new M1 chips, which are shockingly more powerful than the old Intel-driven models. Amazingly, you can already save $100 off the list price of either the base 256GB or larger 512GB models of the super-thin MacBook Air, which are now $899 and $1,149 respectively at Adorama. They’re significantly more powerful than the old Air laptops, making them more capable options for content creation.



Clip coupon and use promo code KINGSO456G at checkout



Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

If your old artificial tree isn’t looking the part anymore, or if you’re finally ready to be done with buying a real tree each year, KingSo is offering discounts on fake Christmas trees at Amazon. A 7.5-foot tree is $60 when you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code KINGSO456G at checkout. A snow-flecked version of the same tree comes out to $72 when you clip the coupon and put in the same code.



Exclusively for Amazon Prime members

Image : Ignacia Fulcher

AirPods-like wireless earbuds don’t have to break the bank or even stress your wallet much at all. Amazon has these Boltune wireless earbuds for $31 right now for Prime members only, a savings of $9 from the already-low list price. They have a 4.5-star rating from Amazon customers and provide about 4 hours of playback per charge, with another 34 hours’ worth of charges available in the case.

Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is an incredible value, delivering 100+ playable games for Xbox One/Series X/Series S and PC players, including all of the company’s own big first-party games and lots of other gems large and small. It’s usually $15 a month, which includes an Xbox Live Gold subscription, but right now Target is offering a three-month subscription card for a mere $20. Check it out now if you haven’t, or add extra time to keep gaming through the winter.

Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you need a cheap and easy way to transform a “dumb” TV into a smart one, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite can do the trick. This tiny lil’ stick plugs right into an HDMI port and provides easy access to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon’s own video offerings. It comes with a remote, too, and is marked down 40% to just $18 right now.



Looking for something that can hit 4K resolution? The Fire TV Stick 4K is also 40% off at $30 today.

Image : FRISCO

Home ownership may seem forever out of reach for some of us, but right now you can bestow such a wondrous gift on your feline friend(s) for a mere $39 from Chewy. FRISCO’s 33” faux fur cat tree and condo has a couple of cubbies, a big laying platform at the top, and a dangly ball to bat around. The full savings will show up in your cart.



Screenshot : Nintendo

Paper Mario: The Origami King was one of the standout releases in a relatively quiet year for the Nintendo Switch, so if you didn’t check it out earlier in 2020, now’s the time to dive in. This role-playing adventure is currently $10 off at Amazon—a rare discount indeed.



Image : Gabe Carey

If you have a die-hard Dragon Ball fan on your list, then you can ensure an enormous grin on their face this holiday with the Dragon Ball Z Complete Box Set. Currently half off the list price from Amazon, this set comes with 26 (!) paperback books that tell the entire saga—and thankfully without the added filler of the anime adaptation.



Clip the coupon on the page



Image : Andrew Hayward

If sitting all the time at your home desk isn’t doing any favors for your back, then you might want to consider upgrading to a standing desk. Flexispot’s adjustable desk converts from sitting to standing heights with the simple buttons, and right now Amazon is slashing $100 off the list price. Reap the potential health benefits with this affordable standing setup. Just clip the coupon on the page to snag the savings.



Image : Daryl Baxter

If you need a beautiful new screen for your stay-at-home cinematic exploits, check out this Sony X800H 65-inch 4K HDR set. This LED display is sure to be a stunner, and would undoubtedly pair well with the new PlayStation 5… or Xbox Series X or S, even. Save $202 at Amazon.



Image : Daryl Baxter

Looking for one of those infrared thermometers that scans someone’s temperature without actually touching their forehead? You’re in luck: Amazon has iHealth’s forehead thermometer for just $15, a 70% savings over the list price.



Image : Segway

Some might scoff at the idea of an adult cruising around on an electric scooter, but we bet you’d feel pretty boss roaming around town on this thing. Segway’s Ninebot ES4 electric kick scooter is a premium model and priced accordingly, but right now it’s $270 off the list price — that’s just $500 at Amazon right now.



Image : Gabe Carey

If you’ve been curious about Apple’s famed wireless earbuds but didn’t want to pay full price, here’s your chance: Amazon has the AirPods for just $110 right now. That’s a $49 savings off the regular list price. Or you can snag the version with a wirelessly-chargeable case for $140, which is $59 off list. In either case, you get compact ‘buds that charge within the case, pair easily with iOS devices and Macs (but work with others too), and last up to 5 hours per charge.



Screenshot : Ubisoft

Snag one of the season’s hottest new video games for the adventurer in your family. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla shifts the action to the Viking conquest of England, with dazzling terrain, brutal action, and captivating storytelling. Right now, you can save $12 off the list price on PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 at Amazon, or $10 off on Xbox (works on Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One)



Image : Gabe Carey

If you’re looking to bring the Amazon Alexa voice assistant into your home, whether it’s for the first time or you’re expanding into new rooms and spaces, now’s the time. Amazon is offering up to 60% off various models, including $30 off the brand new globe-shaped Echo, $21 off the smaller new Echo Dot, and half-off the screen packing Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8.



Image : Amazon

Right now is a rough time for spotty home Wi-Fi connectivity, especially for those of us working from home and doubly so for those of us with kids doing remote learning. If your old Wi-Fi router isn’t cutting it anymore, consider an Eero mesh router. These handy whole-home systems use multiple access points to blanket your entire space with seamless, smooth internet access. Right now, Amazon has multiple sets and devices for 20% off the list price.



Image : Andrew Hayward

Snag the heart of your next gaming rig with this 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9900K Coffee Lake processor, which is marked down $230 right now from the original list price at Newegg. Along with a powerful chip for your new desktop, you’ll also get an Intel software bundle—valued at $150—which has creativity and productivity tools alongside some in-game goodies for titles like Fortnite and Auto Chess.



Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Rev up your next quiet afternoon or evening with a LEGO Speed Champions building kit. These officially-licensed sets let you create blocky recreations of iconic sports cars and other rides, including the McLaren Senna, Ferrari F40 Competizione, and Porsche 911 Turbo 3.0, along with many others, and several sets are marked down 20% right now at Amazon.



Image : Jordan McMahon

If you need a better streaming solution for Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, or any of your other favorite services, why not snag a Roku? The company’s most popular devices are on sale right now, with the Roku Ultra down to $69 (from $100), the Roku Streaming Stick+ for just $30 (down from $50), and the Roku Premiere for $24 (usually $40). They all have 4K video support, but otherwise have various features.



Use code SUPERSALE at checkout



Image : Gabe Carey

The Always Pan is a recent cookware sensation: a well-designed, attractive, multi-function ceramic non-stick pan that can potentially replace all of the old pots and pans in your kitchen. Whether braising, steaming, frying, boiling, and more, it’s a super-handy addition that includes a modular lid, steaming basket and colander, easy-pour spouts, and beech wood spatula with a built-in rest. It’s not cheap, but right now you can save $50 off the list price directly from Our Place with the promo code SUPERSALE. Some color options won’t ship until late December, however, so be sure to check if you need it sooner.



Screenshot : Sony

Advertisement

We can’t help you with a sure-thing PlayStation 5 purchase right now, but we can point you towards some excellent deals on Sony first-party PS4 games and subscription plans. Right now, Ghost of Tsushima is marked down to $40 and The Last of Us Part II to $30, while God of War is just $10.



Meanwhile, you can snag a PlayStation Plus or PlayStation Now 12-month subscription for just $45 (usually $60), and those work on PS5 too.

Use promo code VIPBF at checkout



Image : JACHS NY

Stock up on men’s apparel and accessories at JACHS NY with the early Black Friday sale, which lets you save 70% sitewide when using the code VIPBF. Whether you’re looking for a sweatshirt, jacket, blazer, shirt, or something else, now’s the time to fill out your wardrobe.



Image : NordVPN

Secure virtual private network (VPN) service into early 2023 with this great NordVPN Black Friday bargain. You’ll save 68% off the regular price for two years of service, and then they’ll toss in another three free months on top of that. All told, you’ll get 27 months of VPN service for just $89 right now, and the popular provider has 5,400+ global servers to connect through and lets you use up to six simultaneous devices.



Use promo code 4STUDENT at checkout + mail-in rebate



Image : Andrew Hayward

Save $300 total off of a powerful MSI GL75 Leopard 17.3-inch gaming laptop at Newegg right now with this promotion. This beast has a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 chip with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card, 16GB RAM, a 1TB hard drive, and 512GB SSD. There’s $100 instant savings and the promo code 4STUDENT will knock another $100 off, and then the last $100 savings comes via a mail-in rebate (don’t forget!).



