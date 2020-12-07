Image : Brisbane Local Marketing

As California has reenacted its stay-at-home order in various parts of the state, it’s safe to say that the pandemic isn’t going away any time soon. In fact, the United States as a whole is fast approaching the 15 million mark of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

With the coronavirus in mind, many shoppers have adjusted their buying habits to fit their new quarantine lifestyle needs. One of these needs includes the mass increase in outdoor dining nationwide.

Whether you are buying for a major restaurant in New York City or your home, we put together the perfect list of the best outdoor patio heaters complete with essential information for easy reading and shopping alike.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Here’s a great option for restaurants and other socially-distanced commercial spaces, if you need something sizable and seriously powerful. Frontgate’s commercial patio heater pumps out 46,000 BTUs of heat via a Piezo igniter system and uses stainless steel burners and a double mantle heating grid. It’s pricier than the Member’s Mark model below, but could be better suited for your space and needs.

Image : Member’s Mark

This outdoor heater from Member’s Mark is designed for restaurants to be both sturdy and durable.

“It puts off a good amount of heat and warms a good area around the heater. You’ll be perfectly comfortable in your sweater while hanging out by the patio heater,” says one Sam’s Club reviewer.



She continues, “I love the lighted drink table around it! It’s very conducive to conversation during an outdoor party. I would highly recommend this patio heater to anyone who enjoys being outside, even in the winter!”

Another promising reviewer writes, “Love this patio heater! Very heavy duty/sturdy and attractive. Heat output has met our expectations. Not difficult to put together, good instructions.”

Graphic : Juliana Clark

The Mr. Heater Big Buddy is a great choice for providing temporary heat for your garage, camper, sporting events, etc.

At a weight of 19 pounds, this compact, portable heater can heat up to 450 square feet for up to 108 hours on a 20-lb propane tank. Not only is this item wildly effective, but it also comes with top-tier, built-in safety features including a tip-over switch and an automatic low-oxygen system. And no matches or electricity required. Just push the igniter button, and you’re ready to go! Plus, you can adjust the heat control knob to your preferred setting, so it never gets too toasty.

Image : Bond

This handsome tabletop fireplace excels as an aesthetic piece for your patio while also keeping you warm on those nippier nights. It uses a 20lb propane tank and is both smokeless and odorless, working at just the press of a button. One Amazon review said it was “very romantic” and multiple customers cited the intensity of the heat. Here’s one take:



“This is one of our favorite purchases for our outdoor furniture. It actually puts out a scary amount of flames on the ‘high’ setting. While the ‘low’ setting is way too high for most uses, you can ignore it completely and just fine tune the flame between off and high instead.”

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Crafted from the innovative Secondary Combustion System, this heater is the highly efficient smoke-free stove fire pit, perfect for roasting s’mores this holiday season. With the double sidewalls, high temperatures are insulated to an extent that reduces the change of burning from accidentally touching the fire pit. Made from solid 304 stainless steal, this product is also rust resistant, durable, and can be safely used for years to come!

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Standing at 7'6" tall, this stylish propane gas heater is commercial quality, radiating warmth from a ceramic-glass heating column with a 38,000 BTU output. This heater also comes with a built-in safety valve that will automatically shut off the fuel supply if the unit is tilted or tipped. Crafted with convenience in mind, this product includes wheels for easy transport and storage. While all required accessories are included in the box, be sure to purchase your own 20-pound propane tank and fuel in order for the item to be fully operational.

Image : PATIOBOSS

If you want a wall-mounted heater, this PatioBoss heater looks like it will do the trick. Electric with a carbon fiber tube as a heating element it saves energy by being efficient. It works rapidly, boasting a 3 seconds warm-up period. The Patio Boss heater is also more affordable then standing heaters, perfect for small spaces.

This story was originally published by Chaya M. Milchtein on 10/06/and updated by Juliana Clark on 12/07/2020.