How to Exchange Your Amazon Gift Card for the One You Actually Want

Did you know that through Amazon, you can buy gift cards to all kinds of different stores, restaurants, and even airlines? The online delivery service really is a one-stop-shop.

We put together a list of our favorite cards to cash in on this holiday season.



And if you get those universal gift cards (like the Mastercard one) that you can spend anywhere, sometimes you can boost your buying power by flipping it for an Amazon gift card deal.

Our friends at Lifehacker have also explored the power and potential of flipping gift cards.

Travel

Lyft - Great for spontaneous adventures, Lyft is available all around the world and is perfect for your post-COVID traveling needs. This gift card can be loaded right into the app and used as needed, wherever your next trip may take you.



Hotels.com - With accommodations available in 200 countries, Hotels.com is a great resource to find the perfect place to stay on your next dream vacation. And to boot, Hotels.com Rewards is an easy way to earn free nights.

Southwest - A favorite budget airline known for its “pick your own seat” model and free bags, Southwest seems to always be having sales. Southwest Airlines fly across the US to Mexico and the Caribbean.

Food



Cheesecake Factory - A popular full-service restaurant, the Cheesecake Factory is known for, as it is named, cheesecake. Beyond dessert, this dining option also has an extensive menu spanning American classics like burgers and fish fry, pasta, steaks, and copious cocktails and appetizers.



Taco Bell - Who hasn’t had a late-night Taco Bell craving? This fast food joint is best known for its hard shell tacos, a perfect snack after a long night out. Brightly colored Freeze drinks are also available for those who enjoy them.

Door Dash - Get nearly any cuisine delivered to you via the Door Dash site or app. For a small fee, you can even access local restaurants that don’t offer direct delivery and even fast food deliveries.

Olive Garden - Ever since Haim and Taylor Swift had that song referencing Olive Garden, I’ve been having some serious cravings. And it makes perfect sense, the chain has a list of award-winning wines and a list of simple and delicious dishes inspired by Tuscany. And as a bonus, you can redeem this card for in-restaurant dining and online to-go.

Red Lobster - Since we’re on the subject of musical stars, Nicki Minaj used to work at Red Lobster. Personally, I can see no better way of honoring Mrs. Petty than purchasing a gift card to “America’s favorite seafood restaurant chain.”

Home

Bed Bath and Beyond - Shopping for a new home or a friend’s bridal registry? Bed Bath and Beyond has everything you need to turn your place into a home. They offer nearly every upscale dining, bedroom, kitchen, and household item you ever want or even imagine.

Petco - While Amazon is super convenient for buying pet supplies, sometimes I love treating my fur baby to a trip to our local Petco. Grab a gift card, and pick up treats and toys that your pet will love!



Lowe’s - We’re all in that special place of our quarantine slump, where we feel the special urgency of home renovations. For all of your DIY needs, we recommend the Lowe’s gift card. And if you’re really feeling averse to leaving the house, you can even redeem the card for online purchases, in addition to in-store ones.

Michaels - Whether you’re in the craft game or hunting for the perfect holiday decorations, it’s impossible to beat Michaels. It’s one of the few stores that parents can enjoy just as much as the kids while staying on a budget.

Clothing and Makeup



Nordstrom - Everyone’s favorite upscale department store, Nordstrom offers curbside pickup and retail ranging from clothing to makeup. You can buy everything from fine jewelry to last-minute outfits and even the occasional hair curler.

American Eagle - American Eagle has been a hot brand in my circle of friends for over ten years. Not only does the retailer offer clothing at affordable prices, but you can cash in on great, versatile basics, like camisoles and skinny jeans.

Ulta - The makeup store of all makeup stores, Ulta is known for carrying both high end and drug store makeup brands. They even have a salon where you can get your hair cut and a facial, among other services.

Sephora - I don’t know about you, but quarantine has me nostalgic for afternoons spent sampling makeup products at Sephora. In preparation for their eventual return, we’re bringing you the Sephora gift card. Not only is it redeemable at Sephora locations and online, but you can also even cash it in at Sephoras inside JCPenny stores.

Tech

Apple - If you’re plotting a big tech purchase in the future, such as a new iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook, or iPad, you can exchange your Amazon gift card for an Apple gift card, and buy your gadget direct from the source.



Google Play - For anyone with an Android device, be it a phone, tablet, or TV, you can purchase a Google Play gift card and put your money towards apps, games, movie rentals, and other digital content purchases.

PlayStation Store - PlayStation console owners can snag a PlayStation Store gift card to put towards digital game purchases, movie and TV rentals, and other content on their device.

Best Buy - Whether you’re shopping for a new television or are troubleshooting an issue with your new laptop, Best Buy has your technology needs covered. And if you order the card through Amazon Prime, you’ll receive the physical card in no time.

This story was originally by Chaya M Milchtein on 09/09/2020 and updated by Juliana Clark on 12/25/2020.