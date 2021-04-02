Got Under-Eye Bags? Here Are Some Great Products To Help

Image : Pixabay

Under-eye bags can hit you at any time for any reason. Sometimes it’s allergies, or you’ve had a rough few emotional days or some sleepless nights. No matter what you’re going through, there’s a solution to those sad spots under your beautiful eyes.

Puffy eyes are the worst. Not only do they hurt, they probably got there because you don’t feel great. Under-eye puffiness can leave you looking tired through no fault of your own. With pollen season on the way and sneezes on deck, it might be time for preemptive care. Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Eye De-Puffer is the perfect convenient option to reduce the puff on the go. It’s portable and cools the area instantly. The stick glides on easily, and you can pat any excess around with your fingertips.

You don’t have to spend a lot to see results. Garnier’s Clearly Brighter Anti-Puff Eye Roller is another easy to apply selection. This one master’s dark circles and puffiness, a two for one. My mom actually uses this and keeps it in the fridge to get even more cooling effects. I say that because the formula is balanced with caffeine, mint, and Vitamin C, so it already feels pretty breezy. If you know anything about brightening serums, the cornerstone in those is Vitamin C, so that’s what will be doing the heavy lifting for those dark patches. The caffeine is going to help draw out anything that is causing those under eyes to puff up too.

I swear by La Roche-Posay and all their products. If you’ve had a few sleepless or rough nights and dark circles are plaguing you, Pigmentclar Eyes is your color-correcting angel. Freshen up your under eyes after only a few uses. Restless nights don’t need to lead to worrisome days just roll the cooling metal applicator gently on your soft under-eye skin, and you’re on your way to bright-ville. Caffeine, niacinamide, and mica are the main ingredients working together to reduce darkness and help reflect light to give you a natural sparkle.

I’m a big fan of Tula and have used a different version on this. I really like the eye balm sticks because it makes getting it on super easy and they often last a long time. They’re also great for how delicate under eyes can be, especially if sore. Tula’s Rose Glow & Get Eye Balm has a lot of the same ingredients that are proven to show results and a few unique ones. Rosehip oil, aloe, apple, and watermelon are all plant-based and help moisturize the area while reducing redness. Rosewater and blueberry provide antioxidant protection and keeps everything soft. Tula designed this with makeup in mind, so layering is no problem, either under or over.

Shiseido is one of the best companies for skincare, and their Benefiance line is even tops among that. If you’re looking to tweak little crow’s feet or smooth out a few wrinkles, their eye cream is what you need to integrate into your beauty routine. Let this beloved Japanese brand erase your under-eye wrinkles and under-puff lines. Their brand does run a bit expensive, but it works. You’ll only need a small pearl-size amount for each use, so it’ll go the distance for a while. It’s formulated to keep your sensitive under eyes hydrated for up to forty-eight hours, giving you a youthful glow in the process.