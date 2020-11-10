Help Yourself to Trendy Casual Fashion for No More Than $50 at Uniqlo

Image : Uniqlo

Featured Deal: Kids Denim Jersey Jacket | $8



The best Uniqlo sales for December 2020 are here.

With a name that blends the words ‘unique’ and ‘clothing,’ Uniqlo has lived up to its legacy. The brand is known for its killer collaborations and amazingly designed t-shirts, even capturing the attention of international designer Jil Sanders who eventually joined its staff.

Advertisement

The Japanese casual wear brand was founded in 1949 and opened its first US store in 2005 right in Edison, New Jersey. The Manhattan store that opened a year later, attaching innovative new designers to boost the company’s profile and breathe new fashion concepts into conquering the American market. Suffice to say, it worked.

Last year, the company penned a deal to open its first North American distribution center ensuring its wares aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. Weighing the price to the quality you just can’t compete with Uniqlo. Fashion-forward comfort all at affordable prices is the dream, and here are all of the best pieces they currently have to offer.

Advertisement

Image : Andrew Hayward

I don’t know what your parka is made out of, but Uniqlo’s is made of blocktech, which is… 100% polyester. So, it’s probably not really any more technologically advanced, but still, this wind and light rain-resistant parka is $30 off right now and comes in a handful of colors.

Advertisement

Image : Uniqlo

Advertisement

Cover your kids in classic denim this fall thanks to Uniqlo’s blowout sale on jersey jackets. They’re marked down from $30 and available in two shades of blue across a handful of sizes each. According to customer “Lady of Hay,” she bought these jackets for her young sons instead of Easter eggs last April, and “they love them.” Good on them.

Advertisement

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Advertisement

Live your best New England dream with this soft cashmere sweater. Its classic design is easy to dress up or down depending on the occasion. However, unlike other turtlenecks, this sweater isn’t cut too tightly by the neckline. Its relaxed fit will keep you looking sleek while still maintaining comfort. The ribbed cuffs also taper by the wrists to create a sense of shape and are easy to roll up.

Advertisement

Image : Uniqlo

Advertisement

Right now, Uniqlo has this water-repellant, relaxed-fit down vest available in eight fashionable colors. The seam is aligned with stitches behind the waist to maintain a silhouette while keeping you nice and warm. It even comes with a little pouch to tuck the vest into. But while you’re wearing it, the bag can easily rest within an inside pocket for extra storage. It’s the best accessory for your winter jogs around the city.

Advertisement

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Advertisement

Who doesn’t love a good pair of leggings? This style comes in a higher rise for a smooth comfy fit to wear under your jeans during these colder months. It comes in three colors, dark gray, black, and navy and is a breathable Rayon/Polyester blend.

Advertisement

Image : Uniqlo

Advertisement

These stylish silk ties can dress-up or down any ensemble. Being wrinkle-free, they travel well, keeping you looking chic regardless of where you toss them. This tie is also available in navy, as well as a blue/white option.

Advertisement

Image : Uniqlo

Advertisement

As Disney solidifies their plans to honor the late T’Challa, i.e. Chadwick Boseman, it’s the perfect time for fans of all ages to show off some Wakandan pride. Grab this fierce official Black Panther shirt for your kid for a record low price.

Advertisement

Image : Uniqlo

Advertisement

We don’t want the guys to feel left out either. Uniqlo jeans have a great price to quality value. These comfy Ezy Jeans have sleek denim on the outside and soft, cozy material on the inside. In fact, they were designed with actual tech for ultimate comfort and even come with a drawstring waist to keep you relaxed all day. What’s not love? Especially while most of us are still working from home.

Advertisement

Image : Uniqlo

Advertisement

I’m a big fan of oversized shirts and sweaters for every season, but especially in winter. For dudes and dudettes alike, this is a great deal on the perfect basic for your winter wardrobe. This v-neck shirt can be easily thrown together with a button-down if you’re looking to stay warm while still looking professional. This HeatTech shirt comes in four different colors, ensuring you stay nice and toasty this holiday season.

Advertisement

Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Winter is practically upon us, which means that it is the perfect time to pull out Uniqlo’s HeatTech. This shirt’s thin material will help you stay warm on cold days without adding extra bulk to your layer game. The scoop neck and cropped sleeves will ensure the fabric remains hidden under your clothes and won’t clash with your outfit’s color scheme.

Advertisement

Now Available For Bulk Order: Save 10%.

Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Over the last few months, it seems like every brand is in the reusable mask game these days and that includes Uniqlo. AIRism has three different color packs of three multiple layer masks in three sizes for whatever your needs are. The AIRism material aids with both comfort, coolness, and breathability. It wicks away moisture, protects against UV rays, and has a washable built-in filter. After all, who wants to contribute to global waste in the midst of a pandemic? I didn’t think so.

Advertisement

Image : Uniqlo

Advertisement

No outfit is truly complete without a killer accessory. A classic pair of sunnies ups your chic-ness by an infinite percentage. Now, picking a pair of sunglasses that are not only fashionable but fashion-forward? That can be tricky. These bad boys make that all significantly easier and at a discounted price. Made from polycarbonate they’re lightweight, durable, and these frames look cool on anyone. The lenses have UV400 protection and they come in three color combos.

This pair also folds easily so you can put them in your pocket without the extra bulk of a carrying case.

Advertisement

Register for free shipping on your first order. Otherwise, there’s free standard shipping on orders over $99. Also, you can save by downloading the Uniqlo app where new members get $3 off their next purchase.

Advertisement

This article was originally published by Sheilah Villari on 08/23/2020 and updated by Juliana Clark on 12/03/2020.