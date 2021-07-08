Image : Sweet Vibrations

Masturbation is a great way to channel stress, anxiety, boredom, pain into pleasure. If you weren’t lucky enough to enter quarantine with a significant other, it might have gotten lonely, and even if you did, it might have gotten routine. Whether or not you’re staying in more, now is a better time than ever to upgrade your self-care station with some good vibrations. I’m here to help, with first-hand recommendations from yours truly.

One of my favorites is Eve’s Rechargeable Thrusting Rabbit. These thrusting vibes should be the gold standard to judge all other toys against it. Honestly, most will be found lacking. The Thrusting Rabbit is just out of this world. The silicone is plush and soothing. Each thrust has perfect precision. There are three speeds, and it’s super easy to control with the buttons even in the most intense session. The little bunny ears have ten vibration functions, and you can choose to use them or not. This vibe gives me some of the most robust experiences I’ve ever had with a toy. I’ve tested many of these for you all, so it’s not often I’m literally and figuratively shook. If you want to upgrade, this is the ultimate upgrade. It will run up to an hour and a half on one charge if you only use the highest settings. But expect around four hours of power on the lowest setting with a single charge. It’s also pretty; the teal jewel tone is such a lovely soothing color. I do recommend lube and going slow at first. I was not expecting this to be so powerful. Very pleasantly surprised, though.



Sometimes a little discretion goes a long way, especially when it comes to sex toys. The Diskreet Air is one of the best clitoral vibrators designed with a clamshell carrying case to look like just another unassuming compact in your purse. Its Pleasure Jet applies negative pressure waves to stimulate like never before. To boot, this product is 100% waterproof and made with medical-grade silicone to ensure the user’s safety.

I’m a fan of any vibe that also looks like a Joy-Con. Kissed is definitely one of these. Because it’s designed in this way, it is easy to grip by you or your partner. It is also super cute with its soft little silicone fin that has a lot more power than you’d think. Made for targeted pleasure, you’ll certainly log some hours of playtime with it. It was awe-inspiring given its size; there are five speeds and five vibe patterns. Kissed is waterproof, so the comfy grip will definitely come in handy. Expect about two hours of fun off of a single charge, but it’s easy to re-up with the USB cable. All Sweet Vibes toys come with a forever warranty, adorable packaging, and a clever user manual.

They say that wand chooses the witch, but Le Wand is an excellent choice if you aren’t sure. It’s sleek, stylish, and mighty. Self-care is sometimes bewitching, and with ten different vibes speeds in twenty patterns, you’ll conjure new and enticing feelings. What intriguing about Le Wand is you can actually purchase attachments. They at sold separately but no less cool. If you think you want a little extra or an upgrade, you can purchase the G-spot version. The best feature is all the power is concentrated on the flexible and plush head of the vibe. This means your hand won’t get tingly or tired no matter how long you’re hexing. With an equally fetching storage bag, you can keep your wand safe and away from prying eyes.

This is a great starter vibe if you aren’t sure yet. Do need to be intimated by a B.O.B., this is a standard classic at a great price. It’s got 10-speed modes, so experiment to see what you like. Better Love’s G-Spot Hero isn’t intimidating, made from soft, inviting silicone, flexible for comfort, and waterproof for added adventures. While it is basic, that doesn’t mean it can’t be fulfilling? As will all vibrators on this list, no batteries are required, so remember to charge it up. You really don’t want to be left hanging in the middle of a solo session.



I was not prepared for the power that the Soraya 2 has, and it took some getting used to. But once I did, it quickly rose to the top of my list. As with a classic rabbit, you get both G-spot and C-spot stimulation. The difference here is it is precise during every use. Lelo’s entire line is made from the plushest ultra-silicone, softer than any vibe in my collection. The Soraya 2 was designed to be the perfect shape because Lelo literally did transvaginal ultrasounds to engineer the most elite vibrator on the market. If that’s not dedication, I don’t know what is. Lelo really took into consideration a woman’s body and needs. There are 12 vibration settings, and it’s effortless to operate with the button placement and the open handle.



