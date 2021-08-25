Top Pick: Universal Standard Mask 2.0 | $15 | Universal Standard

I don’t know about you, but my masks are getting boring. Perhaps I was still hoping this would all pass quickly, but I didn’t invest in any masks I actually liked. Why waste money on something we’ve soon throw away? Well, a year later, we’re still wearing masks. Time to find the ones that match my outfits and make me smile, masks I can use over and over again.

As it says in Vogue, “Masks are not a fashion accessory, but they do take up a fair amount of real estate on your face, so it’s not surprising that people are looking for aesthetically pleasing ones.”

However, unlike Vogue, here you will find some of my favorite fashionable masks find that are actually affordable, because who’s paying $100 for a damn mask? They are both seasonal and fashionable so you too can give your sweats an upgrade with a fabulous mask. No one will even notice your lack of haircut!

Universal Standard is known for high quality, well-made clothing. Its masks, I’m sure, are no exception to that rule. Available in both merlot and slate, this mask is double lined and has a filter pocket, as well as elastic earloops. It’s designed to be fitted, but the jersey fabric offers stretch for a comfortable fit.



Gearing up for an outdoor concert with your favorite artist? Perfect your outfit with the Heroine Sport Marvel Assorted 3-Pack Glitter Face Masks. These double-layer masks are not only washable and reusable, but they are super glamorous. Note that they even come with a built-in filter pocket if you’re looking for an extra layer of protection.

Get ready to burn some calories and ward off COVID-19 at the same time! The Champion Three-Pack Ellipse Adult Face Masks provide nose-to-chin coverage in a comfortable moisture-wicking jersey, perfect for getting your sweat on. The nose piece is adjustable, and the stretchy earloops provide a snug fit. Plus, this three-pack is available at 62% off.

This three-pack of Vera Bradley masks is what colorful dreams are made of. Made with breathable lightweight cotton, the masks are made with two layers of fabric that are machine washable. Each mask has a pocket for a disposable filter and elastic ear loops in white or black. This colorful trio includes a butterfly pattern, a flamingo pattern, and a floral pattern.



TCP Global Salon World Safety is selling kids’ face masks in five different bright colors, including yellow, green, pink, and blue. They are three-ply made with a premium PP outer filter layer. It also features soft ear loops and a flexible, adjustable nose clip. These masks come in a wrapped box with a perforated dispenser top, so you only take one mask at a time.

Intended for children between the age of four and 12, these masks should cover your face from the nose to underneath the chin. If you try on the product and it’s too snug, then it’s probably time to switch to an adult-size mask. Note that these masks should never be used as toys and are not meant for children under the age of four.

SKIMS is selling adult seamless face masks in a beautiful neutral color at Nordstrom. These face masks are seamless, machine washable, and are knit to fit closely to your face. There are fewer pleats for comfort and less bulk.

Note that this mask is non-medical and intended to wear in settings when social distancing is hard to maintain.

This story was originally published by Chaya M. Milchtein on 02/05/2021 and updated with new information by Juliana Clark on 08/25/2021.