Mix Your Dog's Routine up With the Best Wet Food

Top Product: Merrick Grain-Free Cowboy Cookout | $34 | Chewy

Wet food can be a great way to give a little variety to your dog’s daily routine. It can also be a nice way to give them a treat on their birthday or a holiday. As our pets grow from puppies into adults and to seniors, their dietary needs can change. Making sure they get the most out of every meal is part of the job as pet parents. Here are a few wet food options to keep their bellies full and tails wagging.

Maybe it’s because I’m a southern but carrots, green beans, and granny smith apples in rich, savory sounds pretty dang good. Merrick’s Cowboy Cookout appears on all the best lists for good reason. But you and your pooch don’t need to be from below the Mason-Dixon to enjoy an on-the-farm meal. This grain-free can is full of real USDA beef and minus all the bad artificial bits. This tasty medley is worthy as a standalone meal or a delightful extra to kibble. Good for all breeds at any age.

My senior Jack Russell had a spell of not keeping weight on, and Taste of the Wild’s High Prarie was recommended. It’s loaded with protein-rich bison. I saw a change within days. He was peppier and more alert, and yes, he even put the pounds back on. Real fruits and vegetables are also mixed in, so your pups are getting all-natural vitamins and minerals. I will say this high protein diet did also make my dog very regular. Sweet potatoes, blueberries, and raspberries make this taste even more delicious and easier to digest. This means less sluggishness after meals and more energy for playtime.

In your beloved little fur baby’s golden years, you should indulge them. Tasty dishes are among ways to do that. Nutro Ultra Senior is formulated with the perfect balance of nutritious ingredients for ol’ good boys and girls. Each of these perfectly proportioned trays is full of real chicken, lamb, salmon, and vegetables as an easy-to-eat and digest pâté. Nutro sources all of its high-quality particles from well-vetted farms. No fillers, so your senior doggo is getting delicious food because they deserve it after all their loyal years.

An issue many pet owners have faced is a pooch with a few extra pounds. There are plenty of reasons to keep your fur baby within the right weight for their breed. Hill’s Science Diet Perfect Weight has been the gold standard for helping pets get back to their fighting weight, so to speak. Numerous clinical studies have touted the benefits of these cans. Full of healthy natural ingredients, the majority of dogs see results within ten weeks. This is a top recommendation from vets and will help set up a new lifestyle. Keep their muscles strong and their weight steady.

I often grab these at CVS when I think my dog needs a little pick me up, or honestly, his more expensive food hasn’t been delivered on time. Rachael Ray’s Nutrish Natural Variety Pack is a hearty treat that is easy to measure out and find. Based on Ray’s own recipes for her pack of puppers each tray is a delicious stew with real veggies you can see smothered in gravy. You’ll also notice actual chunks of tender chicken, lamb, and beef. My dog all but inhales this as soon as it hits the bowl. It definitely keeps him satiated for hours after gobbling it up. Each has lots of protein, simple ingredients, and cuts out the concern for obesity, or digestibility.

If you’re looking for a budget option to keep on hand as a treat, Pedigree’s Chopped Ground Dinner Variety Pack is the way to go. Each pack is a balanced recipe, both good for your dog and great tasting. Its softer and smaller mixture makes it easy for a variety of dogs to enjoy fully. It wouldn’t disrupt a dog’s usual diet even if you wanted to blend this into a bowl of dry food. Also, to preserve in their pouches healthy natural oils are used—these aid in keeping your dog’s skin and coat soft and silky. Chicken, beef, and bacon are irresistible flavors for your fur bestie, so if these don’t perk their ears up, I don’t know what will.