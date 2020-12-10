Pack It All up in the Best Fanny Packs, According To Reviewers

Top Product: Dagne Dover Ace Fanny Pack Image : Unsplash

Top Product: Dagne Dover Ace Fanny Pack | $85 | Dagne Dover



Fanny packs have crept up back in style over the last few years and for a good reason. They’re fun, functional, and can tie together any outfit. For men and women alike, these packs add create much-needed storage space for those belongings that won’t fit in your pockets. From waist packs to sling packs, there are plenty of bags to choose from, depending on your needs and sense of style. After combing through reviews of multiple online retailers, we’ve compiled a list of the best fanny packs that you can get right now.

For the best mixture of style and function, I prefer Dagne Dover’s Ace Fanny Pack. Its cushiony appearance is part of a new fashion trend, and I’ll admit that I wasn’t a fan at first, but now, I love it! You can wear it with anything from your lazy day sweats or a good pair of jeans and a nice jacket. Dagne Dover’s standard range of colors offers plenty of variety, though I’m partial to Dune’s washed-out pink look.



It’s not just pretty, though. It’s my favorite fanny pack, thanks to its neoprene exterior. It even has compartments on the inside and to keep your things organized. A clip hangs onto your keys if you’re prone to losing them in your mangled cords and loose receipts. There’s plenty of space, too, with enough room to house my iPhone 11 Pro, Kindle Paperwhite, and daily essentials like my wallet and keys.

At $85, it’s not the cheapest pack that money can buy, but if you’re devoted to the hip-pack lifestyle, the Ace Fanny Pack is a stylish addition to your wardrobe.

If you need a no-fuss fanny pack for the occasional jog, you’ll like JanSport’s Fifth Avenue pack. It has the classic JanSport look and covers all the basics of a good fanny pack without a hefty price tag.



A pouch on the front is perfect for storing tiny things, like a pen or chapstick, with a main compartment that’ll house your essentials. So things—like your phone, smaller wallets, a tiny bottle of hand sanitizer, some wipes—will be totally fine, but your Kindle and camera may need to stay behind.

It usually sells around $25, well below the Ace, and comes in plenty of colors to suit your style. With 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon, it’s among one of the top fanny packs available on Amazon. And I don’t know about you, but I could still wear my JanSport fanny pack from middle school for years to come.

Best Waterproof Fanny Packs for Swimming: Fjallraven Ulvo Hip Pack

Maybe you’d rather nobody see your new pack strapped across your waist. Fanny packs are nothing to be ashamed of, but it’s fine, there’s nothing wrong with subtlety. Fjallraven’s hip pack focuses on keeping your stash secure without making too much of a fuss.



It’s waterproof, so your stuff can be safe from splashes at the swimming pool and can be worn around your waist or cross-body. This product is currently rated at 4.9 out of 5 stars on Amazon. One of the online retailers’ reviewers note that it’s fashionable but can store her kids’ sippy cups when her hands are too full.

Are you already planning your post-quarantine travels? Looking for a functional bag in preparation but are not willing to compromise on design? Well, look no further than the Road Runner Lil Guy mini pack! At 10" wide, 5" tall, and 2" deep, there’s nothing mini about this bag!



I’d argue that it’s the best fanny pack for travel or just exploring the outdoors! You can even wear it as a cross-body bag, which is especially helpful if you’re using its included loops to house your bike lock. I’ve come to rely on this handy feature, but be sure that your lock isn’t too long, otherwise, it can get a bit uncomfortable.

For all of the sustainability nerds out there, rest assured. The Lil Guy is 100% vegan and crafted from materials and hardware made in the U.S. Absolutely no animals were harmed in producing this bag.

With the stylish adidas branding on the front, this waist pack can be worn around your body or your waist. This lightweight bag has two handy zippered pockets that are perfect for your next hiking trip. It’s also a great purchase if you’re counting down the days until in-person school and concerts reopen. With a 15" shoulder drop, this bag is super comfortable with plenty of room to fit your essential belongings.

This story was originally published by Jordan McMahon on 10/30/2020 and updated by Juliana Clark on 12/10/2020.