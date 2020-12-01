Image : Huckberry

Featured Deal: Turkish Towels Herringbone Towel | $25



The best Huckberry deals of Cyber Monday 2020 are here.



After 9 months into the pandemic, I bet that your co-workers have probably seen every shirt you own on your Zoom meetings. If I’m right, then there’s no better excuse to spice up your virtual workwear by chasing in on Huckberry’s best deals of the holiday season. How about a warm coat for a socially-distanced morning stroll? Gear up for a rugged solo trek in nature away from the COVID-19 pandamonium. Huckberry can help you do all of this and for a great price too.

From housewares to footwear, Huckberry has everything you can think of on sale, even a personal concrete fireplace. The retailer is also including free shipping on orders of $98 or more too, along with free returns.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Whether your backpacking or just hanging out at home, having an absorbent towel handy is always helpful. However, quality towels are often thick and take up a load of space. But not Turkish Towels.



The brand’s Herringbone towel (40x70”) is thin enough to roll into the approximate shape and size of a burrito, yet is claimed to be as absorbent as a beach towel. It dries quickly and gets softer with each wash, too! Save $20 right now from Huckberry.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Save a whopping $138 on this Flint and Tinder Desert Field Jacket, the ideal warm winter layer that even gives a hint of that returning-from-safari vibe. It’s classic yet approachable, crafted with numerous pockets for ultimate utility. Huckberry says this piece is breathable but protective, thanks to a durable half-Panama fabric.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Lightweight and breathable, the Proof Shift Packable Shell is the ultimate nylon blend windbreaker. Both a wind- and water-resistant shell, this style-forward jacket is ideal for a neighborhood jog or mountain hike. At over $80 off, it’s the perfect pick for an outdoor adventure.

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Looking for the perfect well-worn flannel shirt? Flint and Tinder’s Telluride Plaid Shirt is made from textured fabric and is great for yard work, or for just hanging out at home. With a button down collar and adjustable cuffs, this shirt pairs with anything and can be worn year-round. And to boot, it’s marked down $40 right now.



Image : Andrew Hayward

Save more than half off the list price of these Greats Royale Knit sneakers in black and white, which are “inspired by the no-BS attitude of retro kicks.” They look comfy and are a great price right now, plus they’re made from the recycled material of seven plastic bottles per shoe. There’s a grey and white version, too, but they’re priced at $84.



Image : Andrew Hayward

This is the leather version of the Greats Royale sneakers, which are pricier but also still $54 off the list price. They’re handcrafted in Italy and come in 100% recycled packaging, although these shoes aren’t made from recycled materials themselves. The Royale sneakers look slick but comfortable, with a breathable leather.



Graphic : Juliana Clark

Whenever your next trip might be, you’ll definitely want to bring along your camera. With a padded structure and case, the WANDRD Camera Cube Essential is tough enough to protect your camera and gear from harm. It’s also big enough to fit a whole camera body and 2-4 lenses depending on their size. The cube was also designed with a divider system to provide a host of organizational options for your various gear needs.



Image : Andrew Hayward

Save $187 on this Capalbio linen blazer, an Italian-made layer that’s perfect whether you’re spending the day outdoors or having a fine meal with friends. It’s lightweight, breathable, and even touts a removable internal lining. The blazer was even crafted with large internal and external handy pockets, which are both fashionable and perfect for keeping your belongings safe.



Image : Andrew Hayward

Get nautical with this unique Marine Layer Diver Dave button-down shirt, which has an almost denim-like look with a print featuring small shark and diver images all across the fabric. It’s $34 off at Huckberry right now.

Image : Huckberry

These slip-on loafers are built from soft leather and have been handmade in Northern Italy by the same family for six generations now. According to Huckberry, they’re “eco-friendly, handsome as hell, and represent the best value on the market.” They’re marked down $94 off the list right now, so that last part is especially true.



Image : Andrew Hayward

This handsome checkerboard button-up is made in Portugal, using a “lightweight fabric [that] was developed centuries ago for folks in India to feel comfortable during their scorching summers.” Sounds epic, and looks pretty comfy too. Best of all, it’s half off the list price right now.



Image : Andrew Hayward

Grayers’ Paragon quilted featherweight jacket is perfect, combining warmth and a lightweight design. It’ll keep heat in and block the wind without being overbearing, plus you’ll save $94 off the list price from Huckberry right now.

This deal was originally written by Sheilah Villari on 03/31/2020 and updated by Juliana Clark on 12/01/2020.