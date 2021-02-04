How To Throw Your Own Puppy Bowl

Image : Discovery

For many of my friends, the annual Puppy Bowl is the only time they ever care about football. Don’t worry—it’s still happening this year with Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg as your hosts. The Puppy Bowl will take place Sunday, February 7 at 2 PM EST so well before the other big game. You can catch all the tail wagging action on the Discovery+ channel. If you’re lucky enough to have a bunch of doggos in your life, round them up, and throw your own Puppy Bowl. Here are your premium needs for a fur-tastic time.

You’ll need turf because where else is this action going to take place? There are a few choices depending on the fluffy teams. This Zacro Snuffle Mat is for solo athletes or a small group. There’s plenty of activities to keep a baby dog busy while game day activities proceed. Keep them mentally and physically stimulated as they sniff out and search for hidden goodies. Don’t worry, it’s made of polyester and can be easily washed in a machine.

Looking for something a little more traditional? This touchdown rug might be what you’re looking for to keep in the true spirit of the game. Available in three sizes, this football area rug is a more durable pick that you can vacuum easily and spot clean for “accidents.”

Uniforms



Uniforms are important or at least designating who is on which team is. I’ve used bandanas before when doggie games went on in the backyard over the summer. If you want to be authentic to the event, there are Chiefs and Buccs uniforms for the pooches still available. You can also go nondescript and make up your own teams. Decorate these blank dog tees to your liking.

Balls



Alright, the teams are suited up, now it’s time for equipment. For something a little more modern, this Nerf ball is built for a long haul game. It’s super durable and lightweight, but it’s also sizable, so maybe the bigger fur kids play this round. It’s water-resistant too. If anyone is a bit on the slobbery side, it’ll be A-okay.

The Orbee-Tuff ball keeps the party more old school. Open it up to hide treats for added motivation. It’s made of a TPE material that is safe all-around for land, sea, and mouths—and it’s mint-scented too, so with every bit your doggo’s breath gets a little less disgusting.

Referee Gear

Every game needs an official, a ruff-eree, one might say. This is a great job for an older dog who’s happy to make sure the rules are enforced. In keeping with the spirit of the game, make sure they’re in uniform too. Midlee’s ref garb is actually one of the pet department’s top sellers, believe it or not. This double reinforced jersey can make it through a few Puppy Bowls if need be. The poly-fabric used to make it does well with drool control, so it’s ok to get wet or messy. Just toss it in with the rest of the jerseys for good measure.

Snacks

It’s time for snacks! At the end of each quarter and certainly at half-time, hearty play and good sportsmanship should be rewarded. I’ve selected snacks fit for midwestern pets and Sunshine State fur babes in honor of this year’s Super Bowl teams.

To represent the Chiefs’ quintessentially midwestern home of Kansas City, we have The Pioneer Woman’s Beef & Brisket BBQ Style Cuts. Made from all-natural ingredients, these meat treats follow Ree Drummond’s own BBQ recipe, a product of the good old USA conjured up with real high-quality beef. While these may not be slathered in the sauce of KC, all the flavored is still there, and rest assured, it’ll have the pups howling for more.

Now it took me a second to think of a delectable snack to represent Florida. Orange slices seemed too obvious, so I had to go deeper into my knowledge. I once had a gator burrito in Gainesville, and that’s when I knew I had to recommend Caru’s Soft ‘n Tasty Baked Bites. Why? These treats are made with real full-flavored alligator, fresh blueberries, and tasty cranberries. They break apart easily into smaller pieces, so sharing is a must. There are no additives, and like the beef and brisket cuts, these are also made in the USA. Lots of naturally-occurring vitamins and minerals in each treat are bound to keep up the energy at least for another quarter.

Benches

Keeping a few supplies at the bench is important, so no one gets exhausted. If a little puppy strain happens, turn on this heating pad and sit out a few snaps. Waterproof and scratch-proof, this pad adjusts to seven different levels of heat. The cloth cover is easy to remove and clean. This is a good spot for the athletes to rest the paws and muscles. The only downside is it can’t help with concussion protocol.

Time for electrolytes! Let’s stay hydrated with puppy Gatorade, aka Wolf Spring. Give these strapping players a swig of vitamins and minerals right on the sidelines. This functional treat combines coconut water and potassium to help boost energy. If all the exercise wasn’t enough to help with digestion, don’t worry, Wolf Spring is full of prebiotics. All the ingredients are plant-based, so your pups stay lean, mean tackling machines, no need for dilution. Pour it right into a bowl and your little player is set through the fourth quarter.

Emergency Equipment

Accidents happen, and it’s important to be prepared for them. This NFL PoopChute Dispenser is the hot item for the big day. Pick the team you wish to represent and fill it with the four rolls of “EndZone” waste bags. Just hang this in an easy to get to spot near the field.

In all seriousness, every house with a pet should have a first aid kit just for them. You never know when a furry limb could get twisted, a nail could get snagged, or a scratch could happen. This one from Kurgo is as chic as it is safe. It’s got 50 pieces meant for an array of accidents. Gauze, swabs, tweezers, antiseptic—anything you could need, plus a First Aid pet guide. Hopefully you won’t need this, but it is important to protect your team. See, you’re already doing better than the NFL. Whether or not you let your athletes use CBD post-game is at your discretion.