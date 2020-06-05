Image : Wayfair

The best Wayfair sales for June 2020 are here.



Anything you can think of for your home, Wayfair has it. I had to consult with friends when I began working on this piece. They all responded with how much they loved the company and the awesome experiences they had with customer service when things just weren’t right, which is great to hear.

After taking their advice on things they’d like, I pulled some great buys and a few interesting pieces on what Wayfair currently has to offer.



This kitchen table and chairs set from Charlton Home would fit right in with any existing dining room decor. Made from both solid and manufactured wood, this bright ivory color will be easy to coordinate with no matter what placemats or tablecloth you pick.

This set is one of Wayfair’s best sellers and customers repeatedly brought up its good quality and sturdy wood. They also mentioned how easy it was to install.



Vanities are often the focal point of your bathroom, so having one that draws the eye is key. This one from Breakwater Bay is elegant in its vibrant navy tone. There’s plenty of space too, with a shelf for towels and five drawers for anything else you’ll need to store. This classic Italian look is just the upgrade you’re looking for.

A headboard is something I never even thought of because I’ve never had one. But several of my pals recommend it as one of the pieces they’d love to buy. It’s a simple way to make your room pop.

Andover Mills offers six different colors to blend with any comforter you’ve already got. Made from sustainable Siberian Larch wood, it’ll last a long time and not too expensive for you to swap if you’d like some variety.

I love trays like this for living rooms or bedrooms. They’re great for jewelry, candles, antiques - whatever you want to place in it. They’re a cute and easy way to organize your knick-knacks.

This would also be a fine way to store papers for your home office or organize mail. It can also be a wonderful way to serve cocktails or breakfast in bed. Basically, it’s the most versatile little tray you’ll ever purchase.

These three-way lamps are a great size for either an end table or nightstand and have a rating just under five stars from customers. The cylindrical base is chic and unique with a textured grid pattern.

Keep them together or split them up. You’ll also get a 100-watt bulb for each of the lamps.

If you follow me, you know there’s no way I could make this without picking something from Nostalgia. I’d redo my entire kitchen with products from their line if I had the means, but I am very much a vintage girl. This is a very specific aesthetic.

This coffee maker is easy to program and has a two-hour automatic shut-off unlike the java makers of yesteryear. It comes with a reusable filter and removable filter basket.

I’ve been in many homes/apartments with a kitchen cart. I love the idea of using this as extra space for cooking, but mostly for barware. It’s such a fancy way to display your premium liquors.

Made from solid rubberwood and painted to look like it’s distressed, this kitchen cart has two drawers and two shelves. Don’t worry: the wheels lock in place, so your cocktails won’t make a getaway.

Rugs totally change the look or a room. I’ve had a ton of great rugs over the years, and they have absolutely elevated the vibes of my living room. Wayfair has a million options, but customers have been fawning over this one. I really like the geometric shapes and it is a pretty standard color, so it’ll be easy to match with other furniture.

I live for an accent chair that doesn’t match the sofa. The solid wood frame of this chair is covered with a polyester blend of a gorgeous greyish blue. It’s easy to spot clean if need be, and the seat cushion is removable too. This is another one customers said was easy to assemble and very comfortable to sit in.

Bed-in-a-bag sets are a great value and cut the headache of having to pull everything together individually. This way, you know your comforter and sheets go together if you’re one of those type-A people.

This one from Andover Mills has a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, two pillowcases, two shams, a comforter, and a bed skirt. I love solid colors like these because you can add your own touch with patterned accent pillows. You can do the same with a throw. You know, those lamps would look nice with this set...

After watching the ‘Wipe it Down’ challenge on TikTok I realized I needed to clean my own mirror and I’m sure you did too. A mirror is a necessity. It’s not just for selfies and viral videos, but to know that you look sharp every day... even if you’re not going anywhere.

This mirror you can mount, lean, or let stand on its own. This is a full-length mirror that runs sixty-five inches high and twenty-two inches wide. And every customer commented on how sturdy and solid it is.



Bookends are the perfect punctuation marks on your literary collections. They can add an extra bit of character to any shelf. Ideally, they will need to be heavy to keep your publications perpendicular.

These adorable bulldogs are up for the job of protecting any all periodicals. Hand-painted and hand-crafted in foundry cast iron, these cuties look like a treasured antique... but only you will know that they are brand new.

Another item brought up multiple times by my friends is a chandelier. There’s something modern and retro about this one... which makes sense, because it was inspired by Sputnik.

The 10 60-watt medium-base bulbs will brightly illuminate any room you put it in. Arranged strategically from crafted metal, the “Space Race” gives your home just the touch of mid-century modern style you were looking for.