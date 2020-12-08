Rinse off With the Best Shower Heads, According to Reviewers

Image : Grigorev Vladimir

A good shower can be the ultimate oasis for a challenging day, and after 2020, we all have had our fair share of them. Personally, I prefer a handheld option for comfort and versatility, but everyone is different.

Tons of reviewers have spilled the tea on their opinions of countless showerheads available for online purchase. At Kinja Deals, we’ve combed through those reviews and compiled a list based on water pressure, flow, and usability, among other factors. Let’s get to it!

Moen’s Engage Showerhead Combo has six pulse settings to best fit your desired shower experience and even has a handheld design. This product meets EPA WaterSense® criteria to conserve water but without asking consumers to sacrifice. The product also has a pause/trickle button to fit consumers’ various needs and has a kink-free metal hose for extending reach and flexibility. Sure, it’s a bit pricey but worth it.

Available in chrome, brushed nickel, oil rubbed bronze, or polished brass, this showerhead is highly efficient in terms of water conservation. This product is perfect beloved by many experts and highly rated for both low flow and high pressure. However, unlike most low flow showerheads, the High Sierra nozzle won’t let minerals clog up the water flow. With a sturdy, all-metal construction, the High Sierra showerhead will give you a good spray to massage stiff shoulders after a hard workout or taxing day.

Best Shower Head for High Pressure: Aquadance Rainfall

Vigorously tested by a team of showerhead experts, the Aquadance Rainfall is well worth the $35. With two showerheads, one that’s 7" and another that’s 4", this product has six settings including power rain, pulsating massage and power mist. You’ll also be able to change easily between the two heads at the flick of a switch. Some reviewers loved it so much that they bought two.



Best Shower Head Consumer Reports: Relexa Plus 65

Consumer Reports is a big fan of this Relexa Plus 65 (#28 342 000) fixed shower head, which provides a consistent flow of water through its sturdy bass head. You won’t get a bunch of flow options with this head, but it always delivers. According to one Amazon reviewer:



“This Grohe shower head replaced a highly rated, far more expensive, adjustable spray one that disappointed me from the get-go. This Grohe gives a wider, more comfortable spray than I got from any setting on its predecessor. Plus, I’ve turned down the water volume and still get a harder spray than I got with the other 2.5 gallon head. While it’s required no cleaning yet, the Grohe looks like it’ll be a snap to clean. Inexpensive, hard spray for a 2.5 gallon head, saves water, easy to clean—I’m delighted.”

If you’re trying to be high-tech and love rain showers above all others, maybe you should splurge on the American Standard Spectra eTouch. It has a remote that attaches to the shower wall and will easily switch between four different spray patterns to fit a variety of showering needs. You can even choose between 1.8- or 2.5 gallons of water coming out per minute. With full-body coverage, this shower head is soft and sensitive on your skin, leaving you relaxed and ready to take on the day or settle down for bed. Your choice.



If you can’t be bothered with dual showerheads or rainfall showerheads, and prefer something nice and simple, the Waterpik Powerpulse Handheld is your best bet at an easy $40. Reviewers at Bed, Bath, and Beyond rated this a solid 4 out of 5. It has six spray modes and two turbo massage jets to massage your skin while you’re getting clean. And if you don’t clean your bathroom often (which you should!!), it has anti-clog nozzles so grime won’t block your good time.

Here’s another stellar option for a hose shower head: the Oxygenics Fury RV, which has 5 spray settings and a rubber grip to keep it securely in your hands during use. One Amazon customer praised it as a “great product that increases water pressure and allows you to save water,” which another called it the “best,” adding, “I have long thick hair and I can get the shampoo out with ease now. Love it!



If you’ve ever wanted one of those luxury rain showerheads, this SparkPod product is the perfect item for you! This universal shower head connects quickly to any standard shower arm within an easy five minutes. It also comes with 90 easy to clean rubber jets, which remove hard water deposits like limescale to keep up with its high-pressure design. With each SparkPod Rain Shower Head having a maximum outflow of 2.5 gallons per minute, you can save on your water heater bill without ever sacrificing your shower quality.

This story was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher on 09/23/2020 and updated by Juliana Clark on 12/08/2020.