Image : Anthropologie

Featured Deal: Honore Ribbed Sweater | $56

Anthropologie has announced a great list of deals just in time for the holiday shopping season!



Advertisement

The bohemian retailer is clearing through its products with bonus savings right now: all products are an extra 30% off, a discount that appears in the shopping cart. We’ve found some serious savings within the sale category, many of which are more than half-off the list price.

Order soon to qualify for delivery by 12/24.

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Advertisement

Need an extra layer to keep you warm during the quarantine cuffing season? We’ve got this ultra-soft sweater guaranteed to keep you snug and cozy in the next few months. Crafted from a blend of wool and nylon, this item was fashioned with a v-neck to ensure that you still look flattering on your next Zoom call.

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Advertisement

Does 2020 have your spirit wavering? Ours too. That’s why we found the perfect top to ensure that you keep your mood in check. Designed by hand-letterer Novia Jonatan, this thermal will have you reciting messages of positivity all day long. After surviving this year, we all need one of these shirts.

Advertisement

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Advertisement

Every couch needs a throw, and this one is perfect for your living room. Manufactured with light cotton, this blanket is the perfect solution to the summer evening chill. And I, for one, cannot wait for warmer temperatures and COVID-free times (*fingers crossed*). This item is currently available in yellow and pink.



Advertisement

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Advertisement

Who doesn’t love a good jumpsuit? I can’t say I know anyone who doesn’t! This eye-catching piece was designed by Maeve, a company whose name references a purple flower, a Greek goddess, and an Irish warrior queen. And for the discounted price of $70, you can be all of those things wrapped in one.



Advertisement

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Advertisement

I don’t know about you, but I’m a big fan of corduroy and bold colors. Luckily for me, Anthropologie found a way to combine my two loves into one fashionable and functional item. Not only is this jacket’s cool green moss color is a hit, but some shoppers also say it looks best with the cuffs rolled up. And at almost 60% off, this deal is an absolute steal!

Advertisement

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Advertisement

Am I the only one with a ballerina fantasy? That’s what I thought. This tulle overlay skirt is feminine while also having a delicate air. Note that it runs a little large, so you might want to buy a size down. It’s great to wear with a crop top and boots.

Advertisement

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Advertisement

Fall days may be long gone , but the Susanna Burnout Velvet Buttondown is a great top that will be a great addition to your wardrobe for next year . It’s currently marked down by nearly $70 right now and is available in two different colors.

Advertisement

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Advertisement

This beautiful velvet dress is nearly half of the original list price right now at Anthropologie. It’s midi-style with a pair of sexy, twisted back straps. Given the massive savings off of the original $138 tag, you’ll want to jump on this bargain while it lasts.



Advertisement

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Advertisement

Crafted with gorgeous red leather, these tall boots go great with any outfit, from casual leggings to a skirt and tights to a midi-dress. With a three-inch heel and 15-inch shaft, these shoes are sure to make a statement wherever you go.

Advertisement

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Advertisement

These are some seriously flattering-looking pants made of polyester, viscose, and elastane, complete with side slant pockets and pull-on styling. They’re marked down hugely from the $128 list price right now, but there are limited quantities left.



Advertisement

This article was originally published by Sheilah Villari on 03/24/2020 and updated by Juliana Clark on 12/16/2020.