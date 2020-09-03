Save Big on Games and Accessories in Today’s Best PS4 Deals

Graphic : Gabe Carey

Right now, you’ll find savings on big new games such as The Last of Us Part II, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Resident Evil 3, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, along with solid bargains on useful accessories.

Who needs the outdoors? Snag some fresh games and gear and prepare for a blissful few months ahead on the couch. And yes, there are controllers shown in the image above; as soon as we see a deal on a quality gamepad that lasts long enough for us to get it posted, we’ll have it here!

Image : Andrew Hayward

The year’s biggest release to date, The Last of Us Part II is another blockbuster smash from Naughty Dog, featuring the kind of incredible emotional heft and attention to detail that made the first game and the Uncharted series so legendary.

Sure, $10 isn’t a huge savings, but it’s the biggest discount we’ve seen yet for the game, which only released a couple months back. If you didn’t jump on it back at launch, now’s the time.

Image : Andrew Hayward

If you still haven’t played Sony’s brilliant God of War revival, now’s the time to act: Walmart has the Greatest Hits edition of the PS4 modern classic for 30% off the list price.



God of War reimagines Kratos amidst Norse mythology as he embarks on a trek with his young son. It’s a different take on the vicious hero: more emotional, more brutal, and even more stunning than ever before.

Image : Andrew Hayward

There’s a whole lot of Kingdom Hearts, Square Enix’s charming role-playing hybrid of Disney, Final Fantasy, and plenty of original characters… and now you can get nearly all of it on PS4 for a steal.



The Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package includes last year’s Kingdom Hearts III along with remastered editions of the first two PlayStation 2 entries and seven other side games. That’s so much! This bundle is $10 off the list price, and could provide you with enough gaming to last until 2021 (or later).

Image : Andrew Hayward

If you didn’t already jump on the Final Fantasy VII Remake when it released this past spring, now’s the time: Best Buy has it for $15 off as of this writing.



Square Enix lovingly recreated the 1997 classic for modern hardware… well, at least part of it! Final Fantasy VII Remake turns the initial chunk of the game within Midgar into a much larger 40-hour-ish adventure, with the later parts of the quest to be released down the line.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Last year’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order delivers a stellar single-player campaign set after the prequel trilogy and starring original hero Cal Kestis and a fresh supporting cast. Jump into this lightsaber-swinging quest for half-price at Best Buy right now.



Image : Andrew Hayward

Capcom saw the immense hype around last year’s Resident Evil 2 remake and seemingly decided to fast-track another survival horror overhaul, resulting in this spring’s Resident Evil 3. While not as widely acclaimed, it brings the PSone original into the modern era with terrifyingly sharp graphics and much-improved gameplay. And it’s $17 off at Amazon right now.



Image : Andrew Hayward

It’s pretty easy to fill up your PlayStation 4’s hard drive with games, especially bigger AAA fare, but you can boost your storage tally at a discount right now.



Amazon has the WD Black 2 TB P10 Game Drive for $1 5 off right now. This external hard drive plugs right into your console with a USB cable and lets you download and store potentially dozens more games for easy access.

Image : Andrew Hayward

The PlayStation 4 is the console for fighting games right now, and if you’re tossing a bunch of punches, kicks, and fireballs these days, then you might want to pick up an arcade stick.



There are larger, fancier options out there, but right now the well-reviewed Mayflash F300 fight stick is a mere $52 —a savings of $28 .

Image : Andrew Hayward

You could spend a lot more for a PlayStation 4 headset if you see fit, but if you just want something basic for chatting with your Fortnite or Call of Duty Warzone squad, this could do the trick.

Turtle Beach’s Ear Force Recon 50P is a simple plug-and-play headset that pops right into your controller, with an adjustable mic, 40mm drivers, and cushy earcups that’ll hopefully keep you playing in comfort for hours. It’s 17% off at Amazon right now.

Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Stop hunting for a charging cable every time your PS4 gamepads run out of juice. Use BEBONCOOL’s simple charging dock instead to ensure that your DualShock 4 controllers are always topped up.



This dock holds two controllers at once and takes about two hours to restore them to 100%. Clip the coupon on the page to knock it down to just $13.

Image : Quentyn Kennemer

A PlayStation Plus membership is essential if you want to play PS4 games online, but at $60 a year, it might seem a bit steep.

Luckily, you can grab a yearlong membership now for just $32 through CDKeys. The subscription also grants you free games to download each and every month, which you can keep for as long as your Plus plan stays active.

Image : Andrew Hayward

With The Last of Us Part II now out, CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077 is easily the biggest PS4 game coming out for the rest of the year—and you can save $10 by pre-ordering now.



Cyberpunk 2077 is the latest open-world epic from the makers of the brilliant The Witcher 3, and there’s an immense amount of hype around this stunning, futuristic sci-fi affair. Pre-order now and mark your calendar for November 19… and maybe pre-order this silly Funko Pop of Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand character, and save $2 in the process.

