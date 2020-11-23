Image : Wayfair

It’s that time of year again for Wayfair fans. Get ready for the one, the only Early Access Black Friday Sale! The home decor retailer is knocking off up to 80% on thousands of its trendiest items, making these deals some of the best all year round.

Ending on December 4, this sale only gives shoppers a short amount of time to take advantage of Wayfair’s enormous savings on chairs, beds, mattresses, coffee tables, cribs, outdoor furniture, kitchen appliances, and plenty more—even Christmas trees.

To make the hunt a bit easier, we’ve picked out some of our favorite deals from across the entire sale, including some of the most sizable savings and a few other eye-catching items. So hurry up and get buying!

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Tired of frequenting your local laundromat? We feel you. Luckily, Wayfair has some serious deals on appliances, including a great Hotpoint 6.2 cu. ft. electric dryer. Right now, you can save up to 40% off the original price on this great product, which has three heat cycles, a four-way vent, and a large bath towel capacity.



Image : Andover Mills

Boost your bedroom style in one swift move with the Drusilla Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed. With a solid wood frame, the headboard has a beautiful rectangular shape upholstered in a soft polyester blend. Manufactured with durable materials, the four slats will fit your box spring and mattress of choice.

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Is your rustic living room missing that finishing touch? Never fear! The Trent Austin Kinsella Coffee Table with Storage is the perfect item for you. Not only is it available in three beautiful finishes, but its metal accents will be the perfect contrast to that farmhouse chic look you’re going for. This table even comes with a shelf for extra storage space.

Image : Rachael Ray

Always wanted to pretend you were in the kitchen with Rachael Ray? Hey, me too! Now we can both snag a 13-piece aluminum non-stick cookware set from her line for just $136, a savings of 43% off the list price. There are five different color options available for purchase.



Graphic : Juliana Clark

Who doesn’t love a boho-chic footrest? This beautiful pouf is made with 100% cotton and requires absolutely no assembly. At 57% off, this item proves that you should never compromise style to meet your budget.



Graphic : Juliana Clark

Give your work-from-home set-up an upgrade with this elegant and affordable L-shape executive desk from Zipcode Design. With a natural finish and a black metal base, this desk’s design has a sleek look that will get you ready to face whatever work has to throw your way. It’s the perfect size to fit a laptop, monitor, and lamp with plenty of storage space left.

Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’re looking for a fancier flusher than you have in your home right now, this Swiss Madison St. Tropez elongated one-piece toilet is a striking throne. It has a slim back and a long seat, complete with a dual-flush system and a quiet-close seat. Best of all, it’s a whopping 69% off the $916 list price during Way Day.



Image : Wayfair

This is a serious, serious deal on a new bed from Andover Mills. You can score big savings on this bed, which pairs a popular frame with linen upholstery and an adjustable headboard. Add a memory foam mattress to get a full new bed replacement at an incredible discount.



Graphic : Juliana Clark

Who doesn’t love a lounge chair with a touch of midcentury inspiration? Made from solid wood and upholstered in a polyester blend, this item available in several different color options, including orange and yellow. Not only are they modern and vibrant, but they’re super comfy too! Can’t beat it.



Graphic : Juliana Clark

Why spend money on a new tree every year when you can buy one artificial tree to last for ages? We were thinking the same thing. This Grande Green Fir Artificial Christmas Tree is a great option and even comes with clear lights pre-strung around the branches. Slim in profile, this tree is a great display option for those snug corners of the house with limited floor space.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Add more vertical storage to your space with this Langley Street ladder bookcase, which stands just over 4.5 feet tall and is two feet wide. With four shelves that get longer as they get closer to the ground, you’ll save 55% off the list price.



Image : Wayfair

While the changing seasons may make outdoor furniture less practical in the coming months, this massive deal might tempt you to invest in a set for next summer. Three Posts’ Burruss patio sectional with cushions is knocked down 60% off the list price right now, giving you a cozy place to relax when the weather’s nice.



This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari on 06/05/2020 and updated by Juliana Clark on 11/23/2020.