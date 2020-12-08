Slice Your Heart Out: The Best Paring Knives, According To Reviewers

Photo : Unsplash

Top Product: Victorinox Paring Knife (3 1/4") | Amazon

A paring knife can be a true game-changer in the kitchen. We’re talking about chopping onions without crying and peeling potatoes without a peeler. It’s the perfect tool for all of those little tasks that require high precision.

But don’t worry if you’re not rolling in dough! You can get a great paring knife while still cutting corners, excuse the pun, financially.

Here are the best paring knives based on insights from experts and everyday average users alike. Let’s get to it.

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

At an affordable price of $8, this Victorinox knife is the originator of the Swiss Army knife. Designed for intricate tasks, this blade is thin as hell, so you’ll be able to slice the skin off of apples easily. The plastic handle is ergonomic and textured with a non-slip grip for optimum safety. You can even switch between having a larger plastic handle or go for a serrated blade instead for heavy-duty chopping. It has even been recommended by America’s Test Kitchen.

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Founded in 1814, Wusthof is revered for its knife quality and craftsmanship. At 4-inches in length, this paring knife is fitted with a tempered high carbon steel blade made with Precision Edge Technology to ensure sharpness and 30 percent longer retention. Over 77% of Amazon’s customer reviewers rate it at 5-stars. One says, “I have no more fatigue from cutting, and I didn’t even know that was a thing until I got this... If you are on the fence with the Gourmet line of Wusthof knives, I say go for it!”

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

A favorite among our readers, Kyoku’s 3 1/2" Daimyo Japanese paring knife is made from stainless, 67-layered Damascus steel for high performance. With strong edge retention, this blade was cryogenically treated for incredible hardness, flexibility, and corrosion resistance. Its durable handle makes it easy to really get a grip on whatever you’ve got your hands on. Sure, it’s $47, but it’ll last for years and even comes with a lifetime warranty. Let the sales numbers speak for themselves.

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

With approximately 1,000 ratings, Kuhn Rikon Colori paring knife is well worth the $13. This product comes in a variety of colors with a sheath to match to quell your fears of safety. It can cut, chop, shuck, and whatever else for the ultimate versatility. With a non-stick coating, this blade can slice even the stickiest of cheeses with ease.

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

On the high end of the paring knife spectrum, Mac’s paring knife is $60. Composed of alloy steel with a long-ass handle, this thing can chop up whatever the hell you wanna cut. It has weight behind the blade, which adds an extra level of sturdiness to all your kitchen endeavors. Mac kitchenware lasts a lifetime, too. All you need is the right sharpener.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Global’s 3.5” paring knife has a glowing 4.8-star rating on Amazon from more than 240 reviews as of this writing. This ergonomically-designed knife has a molded handle with a slip-resistant dimple texture, and reviewers suggest that it’s well worth the expense. Here’s one five-star appraisal:



“I love these knives. I have been buying the whole line little by little because they are not cheap. All worth it. The grip is perfect. Even with wet hands, the little indentations make it stay put. They won’t slip. They are super sharp and keep their edge.”

Best Paring Knife for Peeling Potatoes: SKY LIGHT Peeling Knife

Image : SKY LIGHT

This bird-beak shaped SKY LIGHT peeling knife is well suited for peeling potatoes, apples, mushrooms, and more, and the curved design has made it a favorite of Amazon reviewers. Here’s one of the many positive takes:

“This knife is made right and it’s far and away my favorite! It will probably be passed down to my grandkids, it’s that good. Good keen edge that cuts easily and stays sharp. It has not needed any sharpening but I know it will restore to sharpness easily. The handle is very well made, sturdy and smooth and it will last. As a bonus, it is perfectly balanced and fits the hand well.”

This story was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher on 09/28/2020 and updated by Juliana Clark on 12/08/2020.