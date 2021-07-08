Image : DANNY G

As the temperature rises, many people switch out their bedding for something lightweight and cooler, or just to create a different look in their bedroom. Whether you’re looking for new sheets to help keep you cooler while you sleep—heavy night sweaters, we’ve got help for you too!—or you just want something that evokes a more summery feeling, these are the best sheet sets you can buy this summer.

Bring the Beach to Bed

Image : Great Bay

Well, not literally b ecause of woof, sand in the bed, no bueno. But these sheets, with their jaunty little palm trees, can bring a bit of the beach to bed with you. These sheets are made from quick-dry microfiber, and are super lightweight, so they’re perfect for summer. And, if palm trees aren’t your thing, sets are available in other summery patterns like flamingos, sailboats, or seashells.



Best for Hot Sleepers



Image : Brooklinen

Hot sleepers don’t only suffer during the summer, but things do tend to get (literally!) stickier in the warmer months, making this a great time to invest in a sheet set. These 100% linen sheets come in ten core colors like petal and chambray, as well as limited edition colors and patterns (stripes!) Brooklinen’s linen core line also includes a lightweight blanket as well as a linen duvet cover.



A Budget Pick for Hot Sleepers

Image : Amazon

If you have linen sheet tastes on a polyester sheet budget, this bamboo-cotton blend sheet set is for you. It mimics the look and feel of linen, and because it s fabric content is 55% bamboo, it’s super breathable, making for a cooler, more comfortable sleep. This sheet set, which includes fitted and flat sheets and pillowcases, comes in five colors: White, pink, navy, light gray, and charcoal.

A Solution for the Super Sweaters

Graphic : Juliana Clark

With its high thread count, the LuxClub 6 PC Sheet Set Bamboo Collection is one of the best cooling sheets with the ultimate breathability . Its 18-inch deep pocket sheets are perfect for super thick mattresses, such as those made from memory foam or paired with mattress toppers . Its moisture-wicking properties are perfect for those of us who sweat the most at night.

Plus, this product’s materials are sourced from ethical suppliers that also use safe color dyes. And you can rest assured knowing that fair wages are provided for all of the brand’s workers, across its foreign and domestic facilities.

This story was originally published by Jolie Kerr on 06/09/2020 and updated with new information by Juliana Clark on 07/08/2021.