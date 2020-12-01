It's all consuming.
The Best Press-on Nails Because, Let’s Face It, the Home Manicure Didn’t Really Work Out

Sheilah Villari
 and Juliana Clark
Illustration for article titled The Best Press-on Nails Because, Let’s Face It, the Home Manicure Didn’t Really Work Out
Image: Clutch Nails

Top Product: Cutch Nails | $10 | Target

I don’t know about you, but given social distancing practices, I can’t remember the last time that I got my nails done professionally. However, I’ve discovered a DIY hack that has been a self-care godsend: press-on-nails! Get the flawless manicure look without risking your health or putting a dent in your savings.

We at Kinja Deals have put together a list of the best press-on nails out there, designed to fit a variety of needs and tastes. Whether you’re looking to step up your Zoom rave game or tout a barely-there look, we’ve got the lowdown on the products you’ve been searching for.

Best Long-Lasting Press-On Nails: Clutch Nails

Illustration for article titled The Best Press-on Nails Because, Let’s Face It, the Home Manicure Didn’t Really Work Out
Image: Clutch Nails
Clutch Nails lie somewhere between classy and fun, whimsical but not tacky, although, there are options in its line for the more adventurous types. Bad Barbie is currently my favorite of the bunch. They wear extremely well and last over a week, usually 2. The size is perfect as they aren’t too long when I type or have to open anything.

Best Amazon Press-On Nails: Kiss Salon Acrylic Nude French Nails

Illustration for article titled The Best Press-on Nails Because, Let’s Face It, the Home Manicure Didn’t Really Work Out
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Kiss Salon is old faithful and extremely affordable. It carries several shapes and designs for all occasions. Sometimes if I want to use a forgotten favorite polish, I’ll buy this nude set and paint them myself. I love an accent nail, and doing it this way lets me create my own exquisite design every time. Kiss has a sister line called imPRESS, and its nails are fully press-on and not glued down. You can, however, glue them down if you so choose, but don’t expect Kiss-quality. In terms of length, Medium is pretty for me, but you can buy them in real short to long sizes.

Best Matte Press-On Nails: Rave Nails 

Illustration for article titled The Best Press-on Nails Because, Let’s Face It, the Home Manicure Didn’t Really Work Out
Graphic: Etsy
At the intersection of spooky and preppy is where you’ll find Rave Nailz, a company with some of the most striking designs I’ve ever seen. Want to stand out? These are the nails for you. Plenty of options will satisfy your inner goth, but there’s also a ton of colors to indulge the pop star you long to be. I love this Fluffy Cloud set for their matte-like finish, which adds a nice touch to the traditional press-on nail look.

Best Reusable Press-On Nails: Static Nails Caviar

Illustration for article titled The Best Press-on Nails Because, Let’s Face It, the Home Manicure Didn’t Really Work Out
Graphic: Juliana Clark
Are you an eco-goth? If so, Static Nails has the best product for you! The brand’s award-winning reusable Caviar pop-on nails will give you the perfect matte black manicure without adding to environmental waste or damaging your nails. Honestly, what could be better?

Best Stiletto Press-On Nails: Marmalade Nails 

Illustration for article titled The Best Press-on Nails Because, Let’s Face It, the Home Manicure Didn’t Really Work Out
Image: Morphe
I’ve had a few sets of Marmalade, and rest assured, the Opal Iridescents are built to last—up to 2 weeks in my experience! Given even the most active of lifestyles, they’re both sturdy and fabulous, catching the eye no matter which ones you choose. That being said, Marmalade nails are not for the demure, but rather those going for flash over class.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari on 12/01/2020 and updated by Juliana Clark on 12/01/2020.

Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

