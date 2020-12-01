Image : Clutch Nails

I don’t know about you, but given social distancing practices, I can’t remember the last time that I got my nails done professionally. However, I’ve discovered a DIY hack that has been a self-care godsend: press-on-nails! Get the flawless manicure look without risking your health or putting a dent in your savings.

We at Kinja Deals have put together a list of the best press-on nails out there, designed to fit a variety of needs and tastes. Whether you’re looking to step up your Zoom rave game or tout a barely-there look, we’ve g ot the lowdown on the products you’ve been searching for.

Clutch Nails lie somewhere between classy and fun, whimsical but not tacky, although, there are options in its line for the more adventurous types. Bad Barbie is currently my favorite of the bunch. They wear extremely well and last over a week, usually 2. The size is perfect as they aren’t too long when I type or have to open anything.



Kiss Salon is old faithful and extremely affordable. It carries several shapes and designs for all occasions. Sometimes if I want to use a forgotten favorite polish, I’ll buy this nude set and paint them myself. I love an accent nail, and doing it this way lets me create my own exquisite design every time. Kiss has a sister line called imPRESS, and its nails are fully press-on and not glued down. You can, however, glue them down if you so choose, but don’t expect Kiss-quality. In terms of length, Medium is pretty for me, but you can buy them in real short to long sizes.

At the intersection of spooky and preppy is where you’ll find Rave Nailz, a company with some of the most striking designs I’ve ever seen. Want to stand out? These are the nails for you. Plenty of options will satisfy your inner goth, but there’s also a ton of colors to indulge the pop star you long to be. I love this Fluffy Cloud set for their matte-like finish, which adds a nice touch to the traditional press-on nail look.

Are you an eco-goth? If so, Static Nails has the best product for you! The brand’s award-winning reusable Caviar pop-on nails will give you the perfect matte black manicure without adding to environmental waste or damaging your nails. Honestly, what could be better?

I’ve had a few sets of Marmalade, and rest assured, the Opal Iridescents are built to last—up to 2 weeks in my experience! Given even the most active of lifestyles, they’re both sturdy and fabulous, catching the eye no matter which ones you choose. That being said, Marmalade nails are not for the demure, but rather those going for flash over class.

