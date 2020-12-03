Photo : Unsplash

The kitchen is the heart and center of every home. But often, we let our cookware become neglected and just settle for the minimum. No more! It’s time to turn a new leaf. We’ve put together a list of tools that will introduce your kitchen to the luxuries of the 21st century. They are truly the best time-saving kitchen gadgets money can buy, guaranteed.

First off, the Always Pan. Not only is it aesthetically pleasing for your cooking Instagram page but it will cut the clutter in your kitchen in half. Next, the Kitchen Aid Cordless Hand Mixer. Why sacrifice counter space to fulfill your baking dreams? This hand mixer is portable so you can even mix with your camera off on your next Zoom call. The Fullstar Vegetable Chopper. Finally, go all-in on the keto veggie pasta that would get Chrissy Teigen all up in her cravings. It’s simple, easy, and even gives you a way to cut onions minus the tears! The ThermoPro Digital Instant Read. Make this Thanksgiving the last time I’d be overcooking my poultry. Commit to the trusty, thermometer test, a foolproof way of ensuring your meal is fully cooked without sacrificing flavor. Chefast Herb Scissors Set. Say good-bye to dried herbs, and with the help of these scissors, use everything fresh! Boos Block Cutting Board. This reversible block cutting board is perfect for chopping, slicing, and cleaving. Though it is made of wood, you can rest easy knowing that John Boos & Co. recycles 95% of all lumber and scraps and generate electricity. Cuisinart Set of 3 Mini Baking Tools. Comfortable and durable silicone safe baking tools, perfect for any tasty treats that you’re whipping up. Vitamix Explorian Blender. Healthy smoothies and hearty soups are only one button push away with this powerful, self-cleaning blender. And lastly, OXO Good Grips Salad Chopper & Bowl. A versatile tool for chopping up vegetables, fruits, and cheese to create a nutritious salad.

And if that wasn’t enough convincing, take a look at testimonials from bloggers, food writers, and even everyday folks.

“This [Always Pan] is super easy to clean, cute on the stovetop, and finally, I have a goddamn place to rest my spatula. This thing is super easy to clean, cute on the stovetop, and finally, I have a goddamn place to rest my spatula. Also, I am super excited to trash, like, 5 pans that are roughly the same size that I have absolutely destroyed. Do you know how much cabinet space we’re going to reclaim?? Do you????”- Victoria Song, Staff Writer for Gizmodo

“When it comes to the Our Place Always Pan and dishes bundle, I’m in love. In fact, I replaced ALL of my everyday dishes to use the Our Place dishes and it was worth it. They blend beauty and functionality in one simple bundle and don’t cost an arm and a leg. It’s not just the dishes that are beautiful. For each of their collections, they find charities making what they call “systems-based change” in the community. During the pandemic, they worked with Feeding America, with a total donation of over 200,000 meals fighting huger caused in part by the pandemic. Our Place is also committed to ethical and human business practices. ‘This is something we care deeply about as well. To that end, we ensure all of our factories are paid above-living wages, have benefits, and are treated with respect. We validate this through regular rigorous factory visits, interviews with teams, and 3rd party audits such as BSCI, SA8000, Sedex, and ISO,’ they write in their FAQs” - Chaya M Milchtein, Freelance Writer for The Inventory

“One [of] my favorite things I’ve bought this year during lockdown has been the KitchenAid cordless hand mixer (in Passion Red of course)—I highly recommend! It works great and no more need for cords in uncomfortable spots in your kitchen - I love it, use it at least once a week. You can literally be anywhere and be mixing up your cookie dough, etc. I love the color of it too!” - Brian Theis, Author of The Infinite Feast: How to Host the Ones You Love

“An onion chopper has been hands down the best kitchen gadget I’ve found. I am incredibly sensitive to onions and used to dread seeing onions as an ingredient. My eyes water and burn like no other every time I cut them. Then I found this onion chopper, now don’t really mind having to chop onions or feel like I need to put a whole odor deterrent armor on before chopping them up. It’s quick, easy, and perfect for anyone who also cries uncontrollably when met face to face with an onion.” - Rhyan Geiger, Vegan Coach at Phoenix Vegan Dietitian

“Every amateur cook should have in their kitchen a decent digital thermometer for cooking meat. It’s a godsend in particular for precise steak preparation. When you’re roasting meats, you also want to keep the oven door closed as much as possible. A good thermometer lets you get in, take a reading, and then get out before the cooking temperature is disturbed. I recommend the ThermoPro thermometer as it’s very accurate, reads temperatures quickly, and it folds away to nothing for easy storage.” - John Bedford, Founder of Viva Flavor

“These scissors are great for us to “mince” basil, and other herbs from our Aerogarden. They make it a pick-cut-go process on the fly, even in the middle of making a nice dish. The included cover makes it super easy to clean because it has tines on the tip to clean between each blade. The blades are not super stuff, or robust, so this would not work for meats, vegetables, etc. But for herbs, perfect. Would buy again.” - Anonymous Shopper, Amazon

“My favorite kitchen gadget has to be my Boos Block cutting board. I use it every day and can’t imagine prepping without it. It requires a little love from time to time, but worth every second. I love the size and feel of cutting and chopping. It really helps your knife skills to have a solid cutting surface. The size also allows me [to] stay organized. I chop everything from onions, meat, herbs, and squash with ease. It is worth every penny.” - Jennifer Mayne, Specialty Food Buyer at Dorothy Lane Market

“There are several gadgets that are useful but only a few that make my heart sing. My favorite kitchen gadget is my mini silicone whisk and not just because it’s adorbs. I use my mini whisk 90 percent of the time. I use it to whisk up mayos and sauces, to mix up dry ingredients for a cake, and to whisk eggs for an omelet. And if you spring for a silicone whisk it won’t scratch any of your nonstick pans.” - Carolyn, Blogger at Caramel and Cashews

I highly recommend a Vitamix Blender. Life before having a quality blender was just not the same. A well designed and powerful blender makes smoothies smooth, not chunky. Sauce recipes like Mexican mole that require whole cinnamon sticks blended into a smooth sauce are impossible without a quality blender like a Vitamix. Even cleaning a Vitamix is fun, as all you have to do is add a drop or two of dish soap, and run it on the cleaning setting.” Jessica Randhawa, Head Chef at The Forked Spoon.

“The kitchen gadget I can’t live without is my OXO salad bowl chopper, which I am literally eating out of right now. It gets your salads perfectly mixed and evenly coated. So good! My favorite thing to make in it is my hamburger salad (Big Mac in a Bowl recipe). So affordable and I use it daily.” Colleen Christensen, Food Blogger and Dietitian at Colleen Christensen Nutrition

This deal was originally written by Chaya M. Milchtein on 09/15/2020 and updated by Juliana Clark on 12/03/2020.