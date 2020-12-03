Image : Our Place

Top Product: Always Pan

As a seasoned home cook, I can prepare a meal in just about any pot or pan. But after pan-frying salmon my years-old, worn pans, I knew it was time to get creative.

In my opinion, non-stick frying pans are one of science’s greatest gifts to the kitchen. And let’s be real, after 2020, do you really want to complicate your life any more than you have to?

However, picking the best option for your budget isn’t always that easy.

After significant research, I discovered the best pans: picks straight from experts and cooking aficionados and ensure that you get effective, long-lasting, and budget-friendly pans.

Graphic : Gabe Carey

If you’re a regular in the kitchen, there’s a fair chance that your cupboard is stashed full of pans. A saute pan, a steamer, a skillet, a saucepan, just to name a few. However, with one purchase, you can significantly reduce your cookware clutter.



Consider investing in an Always Pan. This widely-celebrated non-stick ceramic pan serves eight different roles, letting you fry, boil, braise, saute, strain, sear, steam, and even store. Designed for everything, the modular lid traps and releases steam. The beechwood spatula works two-fold as a built-in spoon rest.

Shoppers are consistently “blown away” by the pan’s “versatility” and “beautiful” style. Buy one today in your color of choice.

Image : Circulon

According to our very own Chaya M. Milchtein, the long-lasting Circulon non-stick frying pans are life-changers and can last upwards of 10 years if you care for them properly. This item is oven safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and can even be stuck in the dishwasher at the end of a long day for quick clean up.

“I have loved using my Circulon non-stick to make almost every meal I make on my stovetop. I make eggs, grilled cheese, burgers, tacos, chicken, and broccoli, says Janell Poulette, mom of three, and blogger from Saving You Dinero. “If I make it on the stovetop—it’s in my Circulon non-stick frying pan.”

Whether you want a deep pan, a wide pan, or a pair of pans, Circulon offers a wide array of excellent non-stick frying pans for all of your cooking needs.Food Network’s Best Non-Stick Pan: Anolon Advanced Skillet (8")

Image : Ignacia Fulcher

This pan was rated the best overall frying pan over at Food Network for a reason. Fashioned in a rich bronze tone, this skillet can heat super fast and EVENLY, so no matter where you place the meat on the pan, it’ll get the same amount of brown, which is super important for stir-frys or whatever else. Plus, it’s only $23, which is a great beginning price for the budget-conscious.



Best Non-Stick Pots and Pans Set: Anolon Advanced

Image : Andrew Hayward

If you have the money to invest, kick all of your worn non-stick pans to the side and consider Anolon’s Advanced Hard Anodized Non-stick Pots and Pans Set.



Though this 11-piece set is pricey, it ranks as Delish’s top nonstick cookware pick and The Spruce lists it as its best overall runner-up. “After successfully using other Anolon pans for many years and taking this new set through its paces, we wholeheartedly endorse this cookware. It looks good and performs well, and the price matches the quality,” writes The Spruce reviewer Donna Currie.

Image : Ignacia Fulcher

According to Consumer Reports, I DO know what I’m talking about. I’ve had this duo for about eight years, and honestly, the main reason for the purchase was for the color (red matched with the rest of my kitchen). Home decor aside, the pan heats evenly, and things like eggs will easily slide off the pan. Cleanup is simpler—give it a rinse with a sponge and you should be ready to go. But if you’re lazy like me, you can also pop it in the dishwasher.

It says it can withstand oven temperatures of 350 degrees or less, but I’ve made duck breasts in this bad boy on 450 and it was fine. Plus, this duo, which includes 10.5- and 12-inch pans at a low $29 is a deal in and of itself.



Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Do you have the confidence of a professional chef but shopping on a more modest budget? Worry not: Tramontina’s non-stick restaurant pan has found the sweet spot just for you. It’s a bit heavier than most skillets and can take heat up to 400 degrees. It was also manufactured with a sweet silicone grip to keep your hands safe during the next gourmet cooking spree.

Made in the USA, this pan was the Wirecutter’s pick for the best overall non-stick pan around, with the review citing its “durable coating” and “excellent maneuverability,” not to mention the good heat distribution and long-lasting build. It’s also just $30 right now at Amazon.

Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Whether you’re vegetarian, pescatarian, or gluten-free, there’s simply no denying that eggs are the best. However, some pans just can’t hold up when it’s time for an omelet flip. But we’ve found one that’s here for the long haul.

Green Pan’s frying pan holds true regardless of how often you need your egg fix. It’s well worth the $40 price tag. On top of that, it lacks PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium, making it a sensible choice for the environment as well. Nice.

Image : Ignacia Fulcher

This final pick is for the legit professionals... or at least those who aspire to cook at a pro-level. Le Creuset is a well-known brand that makes incredible stuff at sometimes-steep prices. This particular pan can take up to 500 degrees in the oven, is PFOA-free, and is safe in both dishwashers and broilers. Get creative!

Obviously, as mentioned, it’s not cheap: a 9.5-inch pan will run you about $90, but that’s an investment in years and years ahead of effortless cooking. It’ll be worth it, if you can manage the initial spend.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher on 09/14/202 and updated by Juliana Clark on 12/02/2020.