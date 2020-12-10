Image : blocks ( Fair Use

30% off Sitewide | DiscountGlasses.com | Promo Code THEINVENTORY30



Though I have never worn glasses in my life, I just accompanied my wife to her optometry appointment and was shocked to discover that a simple pair of eyeglasses would run her at least $500. That was $200 more than her insurance would cover. At some point, I gently asked her to hold off on buying them and allow me to do some digging for deals. By the end of the night, we had purchased five pairs of glasses from a budget eyeglass vendor online. The process was so easy, and the total was just over $150, a fraction of the price of the glasses at the physical store. Here are my findings.

Advertisement

Best Online Prescription Glasses: EyeBuyDirect

Image : Eye Buy Direct

Advertisement

Modern Hipster Mama blogger Clarissa Sidhom describes herself as a “picky shopper.” When I spoke to her, she told me, “The thought of buying glasses online seemed like a giant gamble!”



Like my wife and I, she was tired of overpaying for glasses at her local optometrist’s office. “After years of paying way too much for glasses in-store, I finally caved and purchased two pairs from EyeBuyDirect,” Sidhom says.

Luckily, EyeBuyDirect makes the process of buying classes super easy. Sidhom uploaded a selfie-and was able to see how a variety of glasses looked on her, just as she would trying them on in person. While EyeBuyDirect makes it super easy to buy classes online, Sidhom recommends the following, “The hardest part is measuring your face and eyes correctly, and if I had planned in advance, I would’ve asked my optometrist to do that when I was there for my exam.”

“Because they were so affordable, I branched out with a unique pair, and it ended up being my favorite glasses ever,” Sidhom reveals. And if you don’t absolutely love your pair of choice, EyeBuyDirect also offers a 14-day money-back guarantee.



Advertisement

Best Online Glasses Retailer: GlassesUSA

Image : GlassesUSA

Advertisement

“I have often bought my glasses online. I find it much more convenient as I can do my shopping day or night so I am not having to miss work or take leave,” Andrew Roderick, CEO of Credit Repair Companies tells me. As a fast-paced professional, buying online is much easier for her lifestyle.



“I buy my glasses from GlassesUSA. They have lots of options to choose from and the process is much more efficient than I have previously experienced,” he tells me.

Advertisement

Like Sidhom, Roderick doesn’t love the fact that she isn’t able to physically try on the glasses. However, “With the option to return products for free and their 365-day product guarantee, I feel confident when I make my purchases,” Roderick shares.

However, if you’re looking to score even more savings, don’t forget about the coupons and deals out there. “The one thing I would suggest to first time users is to always check for discounts before you go to the checkout. This way you are not missing any offers, Roderick advises. He also offers this tip, “The secret to finding the perfect pair is to stick to familiar styles. This way you know how they fit and look on you.”

Advertisement

Best Cheap Glasses Online: DiscountGlasses.com

Image : Discount Glasses

Advertisement

If you’re worried about returning your glasses on time, DiscountGlasses.com is the retailer for you. “Return glasses for any reason within 365 days of purchase,” Robert Drumm, Director of Marketing told me in an email. “Anything from dog ate your glasses to lost at sea! It’s easy, go online or call us to have the return set up with free return shipping.”



This return policy doesn’t have any qualifiers. The company will take the glasses no questions asked. With prices beginning at $20 and a lab in the U.S., DiscountGlasses.com is a unique glasses vendor amongst a sea of online retailers.

Advertisement

Save 30% off your first pair using our exclusive promo code THEINVENTORY30 and see what it’s all about.

This story was originally published by Chaya M. Milchtein on 09/03/2020 and updated by Juliana Clark on 12/10/2020.