Toss Out Your Old Grater and Use a Food Processor To Make Sauces, Latkes, and Dips the Easy Way

Don't let anything stop you from making the meal of your dreams

Chaya M Milchtein
 and Juliana Clark
Image for article titled Toss Out Your Old Grater and Use a Food Processor To Make Sauces, Latkes, and Dips the Easy Way
Image: Luisa Brimble

Top Pick: Hamilton Beach 70730 | $85 | Amazon

A food processor was one of the kitchen appliances that I just couldn’t bring myself to buy for years. It just seemed like such a waste! You could just use a grater right? Wrong. Getting the best food processor opened a world of new opportunities. Now I can easily make sauces, grate potatoes, conjure up dips, and even chop vegetables. Don’t take my word for it! The experts in this article all rely on their food processors to make magic in their kitchens.

Best Overall: Hamilton Beach 70730

Image for article titled Toss Out Your Old Grater and Use a Food Processor To Make Sauces, Latkes, and Dips the Easy Way
Graphic: Chaya Milchtein

“I own and use the Hamilton Beach 10-Cup Food Processor & Vegetable Chopper with Bowl Scraper. This is my favorite because it was powerful enough to process anything I put inside! It also saves me a lot of time on pureeing and chopping. Unlike most processors, you don’t need to start and stop it to stir. It has a built-in scraper that lets you keep it running, reaching my desired texture faster. The blades and slicers also make it suitable for a large range of foods! From herbs to nuts, garlic, and even black pepper. This processor is also easy to clean - a bonus that everyone is sure to love!” - Mike Allen, The Healthy Treehouse

Best for Baby Food: EVLA’s Baby Food Maker

Get $10 off by clipping the coupon

Image for article titled Toss Out Your Old Grater and Use a Food Processor To Make Sauces, Latkes, and Dips the Easy Way
Graphic: Juliana Clark

﻿“Steams, blends, reheats, defrosts and sterilizes.... Evla’s is our winner out of all the baby food makers.... The water tank has a wide mouth, making it easy to clean out and preventing mold from growing. And the steaming and mixing cup can self-rinse and sterilize, making cleanup effortless. It is also dishwasher safe if you encounter some more challenging stains. Evla’s baby food blender can steam and blend almost any kind of food from start to finish within 15 minutes. The control panel allows you to choose the consistency. For little ones, it makes purees. As they get older, you can add in some lumps. And when they’re ready for it, it’s an easy way to steam veggies for them.” - Katie Green, Green Active Family

Best Mini: EZBasics 2-Cup Capacity Food Processor, Silver

Get $5 off by clipping the coupon

Image for article titled Toss Out Your Old Grater and Use a Food Processor To Make Sauces, Latkes, and Dips the Easy Way
Graphic: Juliana Clark
EZBasics 2-Cup Capacity Food Processor comes with a powerful motor and sharp blades to quickly and effectively chop foods. This product in particular is great for processing vegetables, nuts, fruits, and meats. Its design makes it easy to detach the cover, bowl, and chopping blades for cleaning and storage purposes. Note that this professor has two-speed settings and can stop automatically when the motor is loosened for safety precautions.

Best Large: Breville BFP800XL

Image for article titled Toss Out Your Old Grater and Use a Food Processor To Make Sauces, Latkes, and Dips the Easy Way
Graphic: Chaya Milchtein

“My favorite food processor is the Breville Sous Chef. It’s amazing! It has so many different blades and it is sturdy and easy to clean. It was an investment but I’ve had it already for 4 years and I hope to use it for many more years. I make everything from pizza dough to energy balls to slicing sweet potatoes for sweet potato chips in it.” - Carrie Forrest, Clean Eating Kitchen

This story was originally published by Chaya M. Milchtein on 01/12/2021 and updated with new information by Juliana Clark on 07/07/2021.

Chaya M Milchtein

Chaya Milchtein is an automotive educator, freelance writer, and empowerment speaker who's made it her mission to engage and empower people in her community and beyond.