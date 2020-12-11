Update Your Closet From Home With These Nordstrom Sales

Image : Nordstrom

Featured Deal: Kenneth Cole New York Wool Blend Bouclé Coat | $140

The best Nordstrom sales for the holiday season are here.

The luxury department store has new markdowns at up to 40% off and a simultaneous designer clearance sale at 60% off. Nordstrom also has discounts on selected styles and brands, such as Adidas, Rag & Bone, and Alice + Olivia.

And if you’re not able to shell out the big bucks, feel free to peruse Nordstrom’s gift guide for items under $50 or $100. The retailer also indicates which items are able to arrive before Christmas and qualify for free delivery.

To make it easier for shoppers, Kinja Deals has compiled a list of fashionable products with fantastic savings.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Get set for winter with this warm-looking Kenneth Cole New York coat, which is made from a wool blend bouclé fabric. It has an asymmetrical front and a funnel neck and is currently 38% off the list price in both black and blush color options.



Graphic : Juliana Clark

Better yet, these kids footed pajamas are over 30% off the list price right now, and available to arrive at your home in time for Christmas morning. It’s that extra touch that you need to make your holiday photos even more special.



Graphic : Juliana Clark

With Naturalizer’s N5 Contour Technology, this slingback provides incredible comfort in a stylish heel that’s perfect for your holiday Zoom party. Available in black and bamboo tan suede, this shoe is extremely versatile and has an adjustable strap to fit your fit preferences.

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Step up your kitchen game with this beautiful sauteuse pan, guaranteed to bring any culinary savant to their knees. Produced by the famed French foundry Le Creuset, this pan was made from enameled cast iron, a material widely recognized for its reliability.



Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Each 30x54in bath towel is promised to be incredibly soft and absorbent. Plush and thick, these towels get even better with time. As of this writing, just the white version is shown in stock, but hopefully, additional colors (like this blue) come back in. Grab a few in your preferred color out of the six options offered, which include white, grey, and teal.

Graphic : Juliana Clark

With color options available in both navy and black, this utilitarian coat is equally handsome and comfy. Its cut is designed to provide extra room in the chest and body to support whatever tasks lie ahead. This coat also comes with a chest zip and front button pockets.

Image : Andrew Hayward

The holidays can mean an uptick in roasting meats for some families, and if you’re one of them, then it might be high time for a roasting pan upgrade. Viking’s 3-ply mirror finish pan can take up to 25 pounds of meat and fits across two burners for browning and gravy preparation, plus it comes with a nonstick rack and carving set. Save $70 right now at Nordstrom.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Halogen’s beautiful pleated midi skirt is 60% off right now at Nordstrom. Accordion-style pleats all around give it a unique “swish and sway,” according to the listing, and Nordstrom has it in a few different styles (albeit with varying size availability as of this writing).

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Crafted with soft pebbled leather, this hobo bag has a beautiful silhouette, perfect for wearing over the shoulder or crossbody. Its interior has pockets for small items, including your smartphone. The bag also comes with an exterior flap and magnetic-snap pockets to hold those easy-to-lose items while you’re out and about.

Image : Nordstrom

Mom jeans have incredibly become stylish (your perspective may vary), and now mom jean shorts are the next logical step. Available in light blue, these Topshop mom shorts are $14 off.

This article was originally published by Molly Horan on 04/01/2020 and updated by Juliana Clark on 12/13/2020.